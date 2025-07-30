TeamViewer crowned best-in-class for connected worker platforms in 2025 PAC RADAR

New Delhi, India | July 30, 2025 — In a rapidly evolving industrial landscape where digital transformation is critical, TeamViewer has cemented its leadership position. The global provider of digital workplace solutions has been named the only best-in-class vendor in the Connected Worker Platforms category in the prestigious PAC RADAR 2025 report, published by leading European tech research firm PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants).

This marks the second consecutive year that TeamViewer has topped the charts — a validation of its consistent focus on innovation, strategic integrations, and real-world impact.

At the heart of this success is TeamViewer Frontline, a comprehensive augmented reality (AR) platform that enables hands-free, real-time assistance and guided workflows for frontline workers in sectors like logistics, manufacturing, and field services. Accessible via smart glasses, industrial wearables, and mobile devices, Frontline allows workers to collaborate with remote experts, follow step-by-step digital instructions, and interact with real-time, context-specific data — significantly enhancing operational accuracy and productivity.

“While the market for connected worker platforms is still in a consolidation phase, our analysis shows that TeamViewer is currently the only best-in-class provider,” said Arnold Vogt, Head of Digital & IoT at PAC. “Thanks to its focus on the right use cases and the right partnerships, TeamViewer is growing faster than the market and gaining further market share.”

From Warehouses to Care Facilities: Global Impact at Scale

The past year has seen surging adoption of TeamViewer Frontline across geographies and industries. Enterprises are leveraging the platform to streamline warehouse operations, upskill technicians, and digitize training — all without overhauling existing infrastructure.

Among the standout deployments:

GE Aerospace uses Frontline’s 3D visualization tools to train technicians globally using spatial models of aircraft components.

2. Volvo Group boosted its spare parts logistics in Australia with vision picking, reporting a 25% improvement in picking quality.

3. Brack.Alltron in Switzerland cut order processing time by 15% and error rates by 12% during peak periods through smart glass-enabled workflows.

4. Vandemoortele, a European food group, reduced training time for seasonal workers by a quarter across six warehouse sites.

5. Uniting, a leading aged care provider in Australia, is piloting Frontline to enhance training and onboarding for support staff.

“This recognition by PAC is especially meaningful because it reflects the practical, measurable value we’re delivering to our customers,” said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. “We are committed to solving real-world operational challenges with scalable technology that empowers people — especially those on the frontlines — as a core part of enterprise digital transformation.”

Next Frontier: AI-Powered Frontlines

Taking its innovation a step further, TeamViewer is embedding artificial intelligence deeper into the Frontline platform. From real-time multilingual subtitles that remove communication barriers, to automated transcription, summarization, and AI-generated workflows — the suite is evolving to become not just a tool, but a digital assistant for supervisors and field personnel alike.

With these capabilities, supervisors can now transform PDFs into structured, interactive workflows instantly — reducing onboarding times, cutting costs, and enabling faster decision-making at the edge of operations.

As organizations worldwide seek smarter, faster ways to scale digital transformation, TeamViewer’s focus on practical AR and AI applications is helping redefine how frontline teams connect, collaborate, and contribute to business value — earning it a rightful spot at the top of the connected worker platform ecosystem.