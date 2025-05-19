TeamViewer launches first digital workplace platform combining endpoint management, remote connectivity, AI, and DEX

TeamViewer launches TeamViewer ONE, a unified digital workplace management platform powered by advanced AI features, and designed to help organisations reduce downtime, optimise IT support, and elevate employee experience at scale. The company presented the new platform at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit in London.

Managing a patchwork of disconnected IT tools has become a significant challenge for organisations, leading to increased complexity, higher costs, and operational inefficiencies. Many IT leaders are now prioritising vendor consolidation to streamline operations and reduce these burdens. A recent CIO survey found that 95% of IT executives plan to consolidate vendors within the next year, with 80% citing the need to reduce the number of point solutions. This growing shift highlights the demand for unified platforms that simplify IT operations while boosting performance, security, and scalability.

TeamViewer ONE was built to meet exactly this need. It’s the first unified digital workplace platform that brings together real-time device monitoring, intelligent automation, secure remote access, and contextual diagnostics—all in a single, scalable solution. Whether global enterprise or small business, it empowers organisations of all sizes to reduce tool sprawl, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional digital experiences across a distributed workforce, spanning traditional IT endpoints as well as a wide range of connected and operational technology devices.

“The digital workplace is no longer a future vision, it’s the reality of how every business operates today,” said Mark Banfield, Chief Commercial Officer at TeamViewer. “Almost all workplaces are digital nowadays, and companies need to support their employees whether they work in an office, at home, on the shop floor, or out in the field. As the number of tools and technologies has exploded, so has the complexity for IT teams and end-users. With TeamViewer ONE, we’re helping customers cut through that complexity with a unified platform that meets their needs today and evolves with them tomorrow—whether they’re just starting out or managing thousands of endpoints globally.”

TeamViewer ONE brings together remote monitoring and management (RMM), remote connectivity, DEX, and AI-powered features into one comprehensive solution under a single license, making it the only platform to deliver all these capabilities seamlessly for businesses of any size.

TeamViewer RMM: Proactive device monitoring and management with built-in endpoint security, mobile device management (MDM), and patching, helping IT teams stay ahead of potential issues, reduce disruptions, and ensure device compliance across the workforce.

TeamViewer Intelligence: AI-driven support tools like CoPilot provide real-time diagnostics and context-aware troubleshooting recommendations, while Session Insights generate automatic, structured reports to help IT teams analyse trends and improve performance.

TeamViewer Remote Connectivity: Secure, reliable and industry-leading remote access and control, enabling IT teams to provide seamless assistance across distributed workforces and devices, wherever they are.

TeamViewer DEX: Designed to monitor and improve digital employee experience (DEX), which has been recognised as a leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™. With real-time visibility into endpoint health, performance trends, and user-impacting issues, DEX allows IT to prioritise actions that drive productivity, reduce downtime, and foster long-term employee engagement.

“Companies today can’t afford to fly blind when it comes to employee experience and IT health,” said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. “With rising pressure to consolidate fragmented tech stacks, strengthen security, and meet evolving compliance standards, TeamViewer ONE brings intelligence, automation, and visibility into a single platform, enabling IT teams to replace siloed tools with a seamless, AI-powered experience. This frees IT teams from repetitive tasks and manual troubleshooting, allowing them to focus on higher-impact initiatives that drive real value for the business.”

This combination of capabilities enables companies to create a more connected, efficient, and productive environment where employees stay engaged and supported with minimal distractions. TeamViewer ONE is available in tailored Business and Enterprise packages with all features delivered through a single agent license to support the evolving demands of today’s hybrid workforces.