TeamViewer launches global MSP partner program to drive growth and service innovation

TeamViewer has unveiled its new Global Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program, a dedicated initiative designed to help service providers of all sizes scale more efficiently, differentiate in competitive markets, and accelerate digital workplace innovation.

The program introduces a tailored, tiered structure that mirrors the way MSPs operate—from emerging players to mature service providers managing complex IT environments. Co-designed with input from MSPs, it focuses on lowering barriers to entry, enhancing commercial transparency, and equipping partners with tools to deliver high-value services. Early adopters include Unisys and CyberPlus, two providers already embedding the framework into their operations.

“MSPs play a critical role in shaping the digital future of businesses everywhere,” said Greg Gyves, Global MSP Director at TeamViewer. “This program is a direct investment in their success, and in a new way of partnering that puts their service offering, scale, and ability to deliver at the forefront.”

As part of the program, partners gain access to TeamViewer Tensor, a multi-tenant enterprise remote connectivity platform tailored for distributed IT environments. This is supported by a comprehensive price book for predictable, scalable growth and a structured development framework to accelerate service creation.

Unisys executive Patrycja Sobera called the initiative “a forward-thinking approach that empowers MSPs to innovate and scale with confidence,” while CyberPlus Managing Director Mark Oakton highlighted its ability to strengthen client trust by combining cybersecurity expertise with AI, AR, and remote monitoring.

TeamViewer has also launched the MSP Growth Index, a benchmarking model that allows partners to assess their digital workplace maturity and receive tailored executive reports with actionable insights and roadmaps. This move positions TeamViewer not just as a solutions provider but as a strategic enabler helping MSPs evolve into long-term advisors for their clients.

By launching this global program, TeamViewer is signaling a strong commitment to the MSP community, offering both established and emerging players a clear pathway to growth, innovation, and greater service value in the digital workplace era.