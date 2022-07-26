TeamViewer teams up with Siemens to innovate product lifecycle management space

TeamViewer announced a new strategic partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software to bring the power of TeamViewer’s enterprise AR platform Frontline to Siemens’

Teamcenter software, a leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. This collaboration allows Siemens’ global customers to improve their product development process based on immersive experiences with interactive, 3D content connected to the digital twin of a product.

The 3D models of products can be easily modified, enabling more teams across the product lifecycle to collaborate and thus driving more informed product decisions and innovation. “We are very excited to collaborate with Siemens in the PLM space and to help their customers to increase their productivity, efficiency, and process quality. This strategic partnership underlines once more our leading position in cutting-edge technologies such as AR and MR and our relevance in the global tech ecosystem, which is a major driver for our growing enterprise business,” said Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer.

“Providing our customers with rich, immersive experiences is key to broadening the adoption of the executable digital twin. Our collaboration with TeamViewer brings another way for our community of designers, engineers, and managers to engage with their product data using the latest interactive Mixed Reality technology,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO and President, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

The Spatial module within TeamViewer’s enterprise AR platform Frontline enables employees to wear Mixed Reality smart glasses such as the Microsoft HoloLens to execute tasks in a more intuitive, interactive way by providing them with digital information, three-dimensional elements, and multimedia content in an Augmented or Mixed Reality environment. Virtual information or holograms are placed on top of objects in the real world to enrich each employee’s reality for visual process guidance.

Thanks to the built-in no-code editor, process owners can easily manage and update the underlying workflows without including their IT department, for example, creating digital twins from CAD model data.

With the added TeamViewer Frontline Spatial module in Siemens’ Teamcenter, organizations can leverage their existing investment in CAD and PLM for increased productivity, efficiency, and process quality throughout the product development process and in aftermarket service and maintenance. It enables AR content creation based on PLM information without programming knowledge. The solution is expected to be available later this year.