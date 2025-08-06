Tech Data and HCLSoftware Expand Access to Enterprise Software Solutions Across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ)

Tech Data announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with HCLSoftware to cover new markets across Asia Pacific and Japan. Building on an existing agreement in Hong Kong, this expanded collaboration now includes India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Thailand.

This development comes as HCLSoftware transitions to a distributor-led model globally. With strong in-region presence, deep channel relationships, and technical capabilities, Tech Data is strategically positioned to accelerate the adoption of HCLSoftware’s offerings across a wide range of industries.

“In Asia Pacific, demand for software solutions is projected to grow at 14.11% CAGR and reach USD 571.46 billion by 20301. HCLSoftware’s enterprise-grade software solutions will enable our partners to meet rising customer needs in areas such as digital workplace transformation, enterprise security, and AI innovation, backed by Tech Data’s local expertise and support infrastructure.” said Anand Chakravarthy, Vice President of Advanced Solutions, Tech Data APJ.

Advertisement

As part of the partnership, Tech Data will provide distribution and support for HCLSoftware’s leading portfolio, including:

HCL AppScan: Identify and fix vulnerabilities in web and mobile applications, ensuring robust security.