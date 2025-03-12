Tech Data Capital expands to India, unlocking growth for IT partners

Mumbai, India [12 March 2025] – Tech Data Advanced Private Limited (Tech Data – India), a TD SYNNEX company, has announced the launch of Tech Data Capital in India, bringing flexible financing solutions to IT partners and end-customers. Following successful rollouts in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand in 2024, the initiative has already facilitated deals ranging from $100,000 to over $20 million, enabling businesses to scale without financial strain.

Tech Data Capital offers innovative payment solutions tailored to IT channel partners, allowing them to extend purchasing power and enhance profitability. “Across global markets, we’re seeing a strong demand for financing solutions that help businesses keep pace with evolving technology needs,” said Wayne Peters, Global VP, Financial Solutions, TD SYNNEX. “Tech Data Capital provides flexible financial solutions to support partners dealing with complex deal structures, long deployment cycles, and multi-year contracts.”

With India’s digital transformation accelerating and AI-driven solutions gaining traction, the demand for capital to fund technology adoption is higher than ever. “Access to capital remains a key enabler for many partners looking to expand their offerings and scale their business,” said Sundaresan K., VP and Country General Manager, Tech Data – India. “Tech Data Capital equips partners with financial agility to drive business growth and long-term success.”

A recent Tech Data report for the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region identified financial scalability as a top concern for 35% of IT partners. To address this, Tech Data Capital collaborates with select financial institutions to integrate payment solutions into product sales, offering installment and deferred payment options over 12 to 60 months. By eliminating credit risks for partners and providing dedicated financial expertise, the program ensures seamless funding access.

As competition intensifies and margins tighten, IT vendors, distributors, and partners increasingly rely on financial innovation to maintain market leadership. The expansion of Tech Data Capital into India marks a significant step in empowering businesses to invest in technology and achieve sustainable growth.