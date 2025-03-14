Tech Data Capital to launch in India, empowering partner growth through flexible financing

Tech Data Advanced Private Limited (Tech Data – India) announced the launch of Tech Data Capital in India, offering flexible financing solutions powered by selected financial institutions exclusively to its partners and end-customers. With successful launches in Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand in May 2024, Tech Data Capital has already supported partners across multiple sectors, closing more than 20 deals sized in the range of $100,000 to over $20 million.

Tech Data Capital’s value-added payment solutions provide IT channel partners and their clients new ways of extending their overall purchasing power, which helps boost profits and accelerate the overall growth of the IT ecosystem.

“Across global markets, we’re seeing a strong demand for financing solutions that help businesses keep pace with evolving technology needs,” said Wayne Peters, Global VP, Financial Solutions, TD SYNNEX. “Partners today are not just looking for credit; they need financial solutions that address issues such as complex deal structures, long deployment cycles, and multi-year service contracts. Tech Data Capital is designed to provide this flexibility, allowing businesses to invest in technology without straining their balance sheets. By expanding this solution to India, we’re enabling partners to better serve their customers and capture new growth opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic technology markets.”

“Indian enterprises are showing a growing appetite for advanced technology, highlighted by the rise in digital transformation initiatives and the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions.” said Sundaresan K., VP and Country General Manager, at Tech Data – India. “In this shifting landscape, access to capital remains a key enabler for many partners looking to expand their offerings and scale their business. With Tech Data Capital, we are providing our partners the flexibility to fund technology adoption that propels business growth. This is a crucial step toward ensuring that businesses across India, from startups to large enterprises, have access to financial solutions that empower long-term success.”

As technological shifts introduce complex business challenges, vendors, distributors, and partners are seeing the channel as a reliable source to validate and scale new technologies and to obtain guidance and business insights. Many partners are exploring alternative sources for financing or enhanced payment solutions to fund business growth, invest in new technologies, and meet customer demand in the face of increased competition and tighter margins. According to the latest Tech Data Direction of Technology Report for Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), credit and financial scalability emerge as a top concern for 35% of partners.

Through its partnership with selected financial institutions, Tech Data Capital simplifies the financing process where a payment solution can be integrated into a product sale and be funded for the full term upfront. This eliminates credit risk for the partner and provides increased customer value. Partners also gain access to dedicated financial teams with expertise, comprehensive training, and integrated selling alongside product marketing and sales teams. Financing options include instalment and deferred payments, with terms extending from 12 to 60 months, ensuring that partners can avail themselves of the adaptability they need to scale.