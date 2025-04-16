Tech Data Expands Collaboration with NVIDIA with New Distribution Agreement in India

Tech Data Advanced Private Limited, a TD SYNNEX,announced a distribution agreement with NVIDIA to offer NVIDIA’s Data Center Solutions in India. This partnership will enable channel partners in the country to equip businesses with a full-stack Generative AI solution, accelerate infrastructure performance, increase AI adoption, and streamline deployment across industries.

NVIDIA supports enterprises and governments in building AI factories to process and transform data into actionable insights. As part of its comprehensive AI platform, the company offers developers a suite of AI-powered tools, libraries, and software development kits that streamline and accelerate the integration of AI into real-world applications.

These include the NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, which allow faster data processing and machine learning with minimal code changes, and the NVIDIA NIM microservices, which help developers quickly build and deploy AI assistants, productivity plug-ins, and application workflows with enterprise-grade performance.

“Rapid evolutions in AI are driving the demand for advanced digital solutions in India,” said Sundaresan K., Vice President and Country General Manager, Tech Data Advanced Private Limited. “Complementing NVIDIA’s advanced AI solutions with our homegrown offerings and a robust partner ecosystem, this collaboration will enable us to help Indian businesses bridge infrastructure gaps, scale AI initiatives, and maximise innovation across the IT ecosystem.”

Leveraging its established channel ecosystem—including infrastructure, software, and AI partners—Tech Data will simplify AI adoption and accelerate go-to-market strategies for NVIDIA’s solutions. Tech Data will also expand market opportunities through its recently announced collaboration with Dell’s AI Factory and by partnering with independent software vendors (ISVs) developing AI-driven solutions.

Having established collaborations with NVIDIA in Europe and North America previously, this extension in India strengthens Tech Data’s product offerings and aligns with the company’s commitment to advancing AI and machine learning capabilities through the Destination AI Program, a comprehensive, strategic aggregation of the many Tech Data AI services and resources available to help partners gain a competitive edge.