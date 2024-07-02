Tech Data inks distribution agreement with Couchbase in India

Tech Data announced a new partnership with Couchbase. This strategic collaboration enhances Tech Data’s ability to deliver high-performance database solutions to its customers, further strengthening its position as a leading IT distributor in India.

Through this collaboration, Tech Data will help expand Couchbase’s presence in India and bolster the adoption of Capella, Couchbase’s distributed NoSQL database, as a fully managed service. Capella delivers flexibility across customer use cases with built-in multi-model and mobile synchronisation capabilities. Its memory-first architecture drives millisecond data response at scale, and helps modern enterprises meet rising data management needs at more competitive prices.

Commenting on the partnership, Sundaresan K., VP and Country General Manager, at Tech Data India and ANZ, said, “Our collaboration with Couchbase reinforces our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to fast-track their cloud and digital transformation journeys. Through this partnership, we aim to drive digital innovation and enhance business agility for organisations across India and are looking forward to delivering unparalleled value that transforms the way businesses operate in the digital age.”

The partnership between Tech Data and Couchbase will also help businesses across industries build modern database platforms that power mission-critical operations. As more businesses invest in enhancing customer experiences, IT infrastructures need to be able to handle multiple data flows with unprecedented speed and agility. This requires architectures that can run complex applications and manage data, without sacrificing scaling, availability, or security.

“Tech Data India has a significant presence in the Indian market, with differentiated support and services as a value-added distributor,” said Shivir Chordia, Managing Director at Couchbase India & SAARC. “Our partnership with Tech Data India will enable government agencies and enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys by helping them improve agility and operate at any scale. This reinforces our commitment to customers in India with our best in class enterprise solutions.”