Tech Mahindra and IBM to help enterprises accelerate adoption of trustworthy Generative AI using watsonx 

Tech Mahindra announced they are collaborating with IBM to help businesses worldwide responsibly accelerate the adoption of generative AI (GenAI). TechM amplifAI0->∞, Tech Mahindra’s suite of AI offerings and solutions, can integrate with the IBM watsonx AI and data platform with AI Assistants to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises.

Customers can combine the power of IBM watsonx and Tech Mahindra’s strong AI consulting and engineering skills to access various new GenAI services, frameworks, and solutions architectures. This can allow for the delivery of AI applications, where businesses can access their trusted data and automate processes. This can provide the foundation for customers to build trustworthy AI models and drive explainability to help mitigate risk and bias. It could also promote scalable adoption of AI across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Organisations are now seeking to implement responsible Artificial Intelligence practices while concurrently revitalising enterprises by integrating GenAI technology. Our work with IBM can help advance digital transformation for organisations, adoption of GenAI, modernisation, and ultimately foster business growth for our global customers.”

To help customers enhance business capabilities in AI, Tech Mahindra has a virtual watsonx Centre of Excellence (CoE), which is already in operation. The CoE serves as a co-innovation centre, with a specialised team dedicated to optimising the synergies between both organisations and developing unique offerings and solutions based on their strengths. The collaborative offerings and solutions developed could help enterprises accomplish their goals of building machine learning models using open-source frameworks while also enabling them to scale and accelerate the impact of GenAI. These solutions could help organisations responsibly bring efficiency and productivity.

Kate Woolley, General Manager, IBM Ecosystem, said, “GenAI can be a catalyst for innovation with the potential to unlock new market opportunities when built on a foundation of explainability, transparency, and trust. Our work with Tech Mahindra is expected to expand the reach of watsonx, allowing even more customers to build trustworthy AI as we seek to combine our technology and expertise to support enterprise use cases such as code modernisation, digital labour, and customer service.”

The work is in line with Tech Mahindra’s continuous endeavour to transform enterprises with advanced AI-led offerings and solutions, along with its recent addition of Vision amplifAIer, Ops amplifAIer, Email amplifAIer, Enterprise Knowledge Search offering, Evangelize Pair Programming, and Generative AI Studio.