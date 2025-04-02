Tech Mahindra and Nuix partner to accelerate data protection and fraud detection for enterprises globally

Tech Mahindra announced a partnership with Nuix. The partnership will enable both companies to provide innovative, scalable solutions for cyber and fraud detection to enterprises globally, assisting them in enhancing their risk and compliance frameworks.

The partnership will leverage Tech Mahindra’s extensive expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Digital Engineering, and Cyber Risk Management to integrate Nuix’s advanced investigative and data analytics solutions into its services. Tech Mahindra will unlock significant global sales opportunities with the Nuix Neo Solutions. In addition, Tech Mahindra will assist customers in managing data breaches, preventing fraud, and protecting Personally Identifiable Information (PII) in industries with stringent regulatory and compliance requirements, including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, and public sector companies.

Harshvendra Soin, President – Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our partnership with Nuix represents a pivotal step in our mission to transform how organisations approach data privacy and fraud detection across industries. By integrating Tech Mahindra’s global delivery capabilities with Nuix’s innovative AI-powered data privacy solutions, we will empower our customers to implement robust, cost-efficient, and highly scalable security solutions for tomorrow. This partnership will accelerate our ability to deliver exceptional value, particularly during critical moments such as data breach incidents when rapid response is essential.”

Nuix’s innovative solutions, including the Nuix Neo platform, enable customers to collect, process, and review massive volumes of structured and unstructured data with forensic accuracy, making it searchable and actionable at scale. This partnership will enable Nuix to significantly enhance its market presence through Tech Mahindra’s extensive global network of enterprise and public sector customers, particularly in regulated industries.

Jonathan Rubinsztein, CEO, Nuix, said, “Together, Nuix and Tech Mahindra will help organisations enhance their defences against fraud, data breach, and regulatory risk. The partnership will bring some of the world’s leading data privacy, investigative and legal solutions from Nuix, including Nuix Neo Data Privacy, Nuix Neo Investigations and Nuix Neo Legal, to customers to help protect sensitive data (such as PII), streamline investigations, and manage legal case curation of large volumes of digital evidence.”

Tech Mahindra and Nuix will initially focus on the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, followed by a global rollout. The partnership aligns with Tech Mahindra’s strategy to strengthen its domain expertise and provide greater value to enterprise customers.