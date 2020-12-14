Tech Mahindra and SAP extend Partnership to Deliver ‘Intelligent Enterprise’ for Customers Globally

Read Article

Tech Mahindra has expanded its partnership with SAP SE to deliver Intelligent Enterprise for customers globally. Tech Mahindra has become a SAP global strategic service partner, joining a select group of consultancies working with SAP.

Tech Mahindra and SAP will leverage their respective strengths to provide on-premise and cloud-based end-to-end solutions built on SAP Business Technology Platform. Through this new partnership agreement, customers will benefit from increased implementation services, enhanced solution delivery, increased global access and improved pricing options in support of SAP applications.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said “Our wide ranging SAP solutions have enabled us to address all customer needs, from green field implementations to complex transformations across the enterprise. This exclusive partnership with SAP globally is in line with our TechMNxt charter and will enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey towards becoming an ‘Intelligent Enterprise’. The collaboration will open doors for new and bigger opportunities to deliver market ready solutions.”

Tech Mahindra offers a comprehensive portfolio of services for SAP solutions, helping clients around the world to work more effectively and to gain business insight through services that span consulting, upgrades and implementations, and through applications management and hosting. This portfolio includes significant investments in frameworks, tools, and accelerators to facilitate an increase in speed to market, improve quality and provide innovative client solutions. Tech Mahindra has deep industry knowledge and expertise in SAP solutions and technologies as seen by their investments to help customers transition to the cloud and in delivering SAP S/4HANA® with more than 10 industry-specific solutions designed for large enterprise and mid-market customers.

Marc Rolfe, SVP Global Business Development and Ecosystems, said, “Our global partners play a fundamental role in helping customers’ quick business transformation to an intelligent enterprise. SAP global strategic service partners demonstrate repeated implementation success, along with a commitment to invest in a worldwide presence while supporting SAP’s vision. Tech Mahindra exemplifies this commitment and brings expertise and differentiation across industries. We look forward to working together on future customer collaborations.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter the strong partnership between Tech Mahindra and SAP is designed to enable companies to access the business benefits of Tech Mahindra’s global presence, strong domain expertise and broad IT services portfolio, combined with solutions powering SAP Business Technology Platform to help clients become an intelligent enterprise.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]