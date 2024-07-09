Tech Mahindra collaborates with Microsoft to modernise workplace experiences with Generative AI

Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a collaboration with Microsoft to modernise workplace experiences with Copilot for Microsoft 365 for their 1,200+ customers and an initial 10,000+ employees across 15 locations. This collaboration positions Tech Mahindra as a leading Global Systems Integrator (GSI) adopting Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Tech Mahindra will enhance workforce efficiency and streamline processes, ushering in a new era of modern workplace experiences by leveraging Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform and generative AI capabilities, Additionally, the company is deploying GitHub Copilot for 5000 developers which is expected to increase developer productivity by 35% to 40% within the organisation by democratising access to AI capabilities.

Tech Mahindra is focused on empowering employees with AI tools to drive innovation, value and sustainable growth in an ever evolving and competitive market by harnessing the power of Copilot for Microsoft 365. The organisation plans to extend the value of Copilot with plugins within and outside the Microsoft app ecosystem to leverage multiple data sources and drive creativity and increase productivity. The collaboration is focused on increasing efficiency, reducing effort, and enhancing quality and compliance across the board.

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our vision is to redefine the workplace experience by empowering every employee to excel and innovate using cutting-edge AI technology. We are not just adopting a tool; we are shaping the future of work for our employees and customers. The collaboration with Microsoft, and the introduction of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot also marks a significant stride in Tech Mahindra’s commitment to making AI accessible to everyone.”

As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra has launched a dedicated Copilot practice focused on helping customers unlock the full potential of AI tools. The practice will include workforce training to help customers with assessment and preparation, which are critical for successfully integrating AI across every area and every function in an organisation. In addition, Tech Mahindra will offer comprehensive solutions to help customers assess, prepare, pilot, and adopt business solutions that utilise Copilot for Microsoft 365. The organisation is committed to utilizing insights gained from the Copilot practice to benefit customers and employees alike. Copilot for Microsoft 365 provides executives, and other professionals with an adaptable, scalable, and personalized user experience based on evolving business needs.

Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft said, “Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will empower its employees with new generative AI capabilities to enhance workplace experiences and increase developer productivity through the adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot. With a focus on driving AI innovation and skilling, Tech Mahindra is poised to deliver new solutions and greater value for its customers across industries.”

This collaboration with Microsoft aligns with Tech Mahindra’s ongoing efforts to enhance workforce productivity, using GenAI tools to set new productivity benchmarks and drive greater value for customers.

In addition to their work with Copilot for Microsoft 365, Tech Mahindra recently launched a unified workbench on Microsoft Fabric. The workbench is designed to help organisations accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Fabric enabling them to create complex data workflows with a simple-to-use interface.

The longstanding collaboration between Microsoft and Tech Mahindra also saw the launch of industry leading solutions such as:

⦁ Tech Mahindra’s Generative AI-powered Enterprise Knowledge Search: Integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Cognitive Search, and Azure Language understanding to enable enterprises to access and improve the knowledge quotient within organisations. Under Tech Mahindra’s TechM amplifAI0->∞ suite of AI offerings and solutions, Enterprise Knowledge Search will help enterprises increase effectiveness and personalisation by using Generative AI to unlock the full potential of enterprise data and present a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience.

⦁ Green CodeRefiner: Tech Mahindra leveraged Azure OpenAI Service to create “Green CodeRefiner,” a tool that transforms existing code into energy-efficient code with green standards. Green CodeRefiner is a utility based on Azure OpenAI service that can be integrated into the existing DevOps continuous integration and continuous delivery/continuous deployment pipeline to baseline and optimise emissions of application source code.

⦁ SenTindra: Tech Mahindra built SenTindra, a cloud-based virtual security operations center developed on Microsoft Sentinel that provides customers with next-generation integrated security solutions.

⦁ COMPASS-Cloud Security Assessment and Global System Integrator solutions: These solutions are centered on Microsoft Defender for Cloud and Purview Cloud Manager. They will fortify the security framework and data governance capabilities of Tech Mahindra’s customers as they progress on their AI journey.