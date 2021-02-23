Tech Mahindra deploys Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems for Himachal Pradesh Police

Read Article

Tech Mahindra has successfully implemented Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) for Himachal Pradesh Police to facilitate registration of FIR, NCR (Non-Cognizable Report), Missing Report, MLC (Medico-Legal Cases) and Preventive Action etc. Through CCTNS, Tech Mahindra supported Himachal Pradesh Police in its digitization efforts linking 148 police stations, 76 higher offices and 16 training centres across the State and training of appx. 8500 police personnel.

Sanjay Kundu, IPS, Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, “The implementation of CCTNS has enabled us to serve the public in a convenient and citizen-friendly way. With the help of Tech Mahindra, Himachal Pradesh became the first state under the Hilly state’s category in the country to put together this unique system for sharing intelligence across states and agencies besides also enabling exchange of information of crime and criminal database for speedy investigation.”

CCTNS, a comprehensive and integrated nationwide system has been designed to modernise the police force in the field of crime investigation and to help in investigation and crime prevention. CCTNS facilitates to improve law and order and enhance other critical functions like traffic management, emergency response and provides improved service delivery to the public, citizens and other stakeholders by providing access to police services in a citizen-friendly manner. As a System Integrator, Tech Mahindra has digitalised police records of last 14 years, approximately 2.5 Lakh records in total. The system is meant to improve connectivity and enhance crime fighting capabilities of the Police by facilitating collection, storage, retrieval, analysis, transfer and sharing of data by the police in the country.

Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs and Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed towards leveraging new-age technologies to develop innovative solutions that foster a safe and secure society. The implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), is an apt example of leveraging ‘technology for good’; it has enabled digitalisation and provided investigation officers of Himachal Pradesh with necessary technology and information to facilitate investigation of crime and detection of criminals.”

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) will also facilitate interaction and sharing of Information among PSs, Districts, State HQ and other Police Agencies and will assist senior police officers in better management of police fleet. It will also help in tracking progress of cases at ground level and in Courts and help in speedy disposals.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]teronline.com