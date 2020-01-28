Tech Mahindra Launches a Dedicated Google Cloud CoE to Drive Digital Transformation of Enterprises

Tech Mahindra has announced the launch of a dedicated Google Cloud Center of Excellence (COE) to drive digital transformation of enterprises globally.

Established in Hyderabad, the COE will provide enterprises with access to the technology and services they need to expedite their cloud migration, and deliver tailored solutions to help them move critical workloads to Google Cloud, develop their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions, and improve workplace productivity.

Vivek Gupta, Global Head Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s deep industry expertise and proven solutions that focus on seamless modernization of infrastructure, applications and data to the cloud, combined with the power of Google Cloud will help accelerate the Cloud journey for enterprises as they move towards a digital-first future. As part of our TechMNXt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next generation technologies to enable our customers drive growth and enhance customer experience.”

Tech Mahindra’s dedicated COE will offer its clients a full spectrum of Cloud services, which will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimization and support services for enterprises looking to optimize their workloads on Google Cloud.

Ash Willis, Head of Channels & Alliances, Google Cloud in Asia Pacific said, “We’re excited that Tech Mahindra continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud practice. Together we provide our customers with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms to scale their business and ease their migration to the cloud.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra has developed several solutions on next generation technologies such as AI, Machine Learning (ML), Analytics and Augmented Reality on Google Cloud. As a Google Cloud Partner, Tech Mahindra is well equipped with all the necessary expertise, tools, processes, and strategies to support every stage of the cloud adoption journey including migrating workloads and applications to Google Cloud.