Tech Mahindra Launches Project Indus Large Language Model (LLM)

Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has announced the launch of Project Indus, its indigenous foundational model designed to converse in a multitude of Indic languages and dialects, as well as the intent to expand globally. The first phase of the large language model (LLM) is designed for the Hindi language and its 37+ dialects.

The Indus LLM will be implemented using an innovative ‘GenAI in a box’ framework. This solution will simplify the deployment of advanced AI models for enterprises. The solution leverages Dell Technologies high performance computing solutions, storage and networking capabilities. Additionally, the LLM adopts Intel-based infrastructure solutions, including Intel® Xeon® Processors, OneAPI software, and future generation products leveraging CPU features like Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), to enable customers to integrate Indus model in their GenAI applications, delivering business values and adhering to the emerging guardrails of AI. As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra will also leverage Intel® Gaudi®AI Accelerators and AI training assets to train the future generation of Indus models as well as skill up its employees on Intel product portfolio (hardware and software) to provide GenAI expertise to its wide network of global customers across industries.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “Project Indus is our seminal effort to develop an LLM from the ground up. Through Makers Lab, our R&D arm, we created a roadmap, collected data from the Hindi-speaking population, and built the Indus model. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies & Intel will help deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that enable enterprises to scale at speed. We will redefine the GenAI landscape, driving innovation and operational excellence.”

This collaboration aims to redefine AI-driven solutions in various industries by leveraging Tech Mahindra’s unique capabilities to develop localised and verticalised industry-agnostic LLMs with Dell and Intel’s robust infrastructure. It will create multiple tailored use cases and enable customers to leverage various applications, including customer support, experience, and content creation across healthcare, rural education, banking and finance, agriculture, and telecom, among other industries.

Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer, Dell Technologies, said, “Accessibility and scalability are increasingly important for organisations looking to unlock the power of GenAI. With the Dell AI Factory, LLMs like Project Indus leverage AI-optimised technologies with an open ecosystem of partners, validated and integrated solutions, services and best practices, accelerating the adoption of AI to drive growth, optimise productivity and promote innovation.”

The Indus model will initially focus on key use cases and pilot projects, such as providing infrastructure and computing as a service, and offering scalable AI solutions to enterprises. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the development of the global GenAI landscape, which is estimated to grow to $1.3 trillion over the next ten years.

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President & Managing Director – India Region for Intel, said, “At Intel, we constantly push the boundaries of what is possible with AI. By combining our cutting-edge products and solutions, we are committed to powering the robust, scalable infrastructure needed for advanced AI deployments. We are proud to collaborate with Tech Mahindra on Project Indus, which will enable seamless deployment of advanced AI models across industries and empower enterprises to unlock GenAI’s full potential for enhanced operational efficiency and a competitive edge. This will not only redefine GenAI solutions but also empower businesses to scale and innovate at an unprecedented pace.”

Tech Mahindra has been making significant strides in offering next-gen solutions to enterprises worldwide. The company recently announced that it is building an LLM to preserve Bahasa Indonesia, the official and national language of Indonesia and its dialects. This collaboration further demonstrates Tech Mahindra’s commitment to enabling enterprises to scale rapidly with technological advancements, building a future where AI solutions are accessible, scalable, and responsible.