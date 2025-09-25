Tech Mahindra partners with AMD to drive next-gen hybrid multi-cloud transformation

Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with AMD, a leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, to accelerate enterprise transformation through next-generation infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and AI adoption.

The collaboration will empower enterprises across key sectors—including manufacturing, finance, telecommunications, and healthcare—to harness the full potential of AI-driven infrastructure. Tech Mahindra will integrate AMD’s compute engines and infrastructure with its Cloud BlazeTech solution to drive AI adoption across enterprise workloads. The partnership aims to develop solutions that optimize workloads across end-user devices, servers, and cloud infrastructure, spanning public, private, and hybrid environments.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said:

“Enterprises worldwide are navigating the complexity of hybrid and cloud-native ecosystems while maximizing ROI. Our strategic agreement with AMD enables next-generation, hyper-scalable solutions that seamlessly bridge on-site infrastructure with cloud-native capabilities. This will help customers optimize performance across distributed environments without compromising speed, security, or control.”

Advertisement

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD, added:

“Together, AMD and Tech Mahindra will help enterprises accelerate cloud transformation and AI adoption with the performance and efficiency needed to scale. By combining AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators with Tech Mahindra’s expertise, we can create solutions that enable customers to deploy AI across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

The multi-year collaboration includes a comprehensive roadmap focused on infrastructure optimization and AI enablement. Leveraging AMD’s leadership in compute and software capabilities alongside Tech Mahindra’s industry experience, the partnership aims to empower customers to harness AI-driven innovation, delivering tangible business value and improved operational outcomes.