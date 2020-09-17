Tech Mahindra recognized as Hyperledger Certified Service Provider for global Blockchain capabilities

Read Article

Tech Mahindra has been recognized as a Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP) by Hyperledger and the Linux Foundation. The certification reinforces Tech Mahindra’s capabilities to provide blockchain technology support and setting up scalable blockchain networks for commercial deployments. Tech Mahindra is among the only 18 blockchain service providers globally to have received this certification, which is considered as the gold standard in the open source community.

The recognition serves as a strong testimony for Tech Mahindra’s blockchain service capabilities and provides a definitive edge over its global and Indian peers. Tech Mahindra has deployed over 25 blockchain platforms using Hyperledger projects across diverse industry verticals such as banking and financial services, media and entertainment, telecom, retail, manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, and travel & logistics. The organization also has to its credit the implementation of one of the world’s largest blockchain networks covering 500 million+ subscribers in India to fight spam calls and text.

With over 250 global engagements and more than 100 core blockchain team members trained on Hyperledger, Tech Mahindra has extensive experience in developing and deploying several transformative implementations for governments, large and mid-sized enterprises across diverse industry verticals that has enabled customers solve complex business problems.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader, Tech Mahindra, said, “In order to successfully navigate and strategize in this ‘new normal’, organisations must leverage technologies like blockchain to address this unprecedented challenge and create a competitive edge in the market. As part of our TechMNxt charter, we offer a holistic blockchain ecosystem to create industry leading applications and enhance customer experiences. The recognition by the Linux Foundation as a Hyperledger Certified Service Provider is a matter of great pride for us to demonstrate our differentiated capabilities globally. This will provide us a definitive edge over our peers to position Tech Mahindra as a partner of choice.”

Hyperledger launched the HCSP program in November 2019. The program requires the blockchain technology professionals in an organization to enroll for an online, performance-based test that consists of a set of performance-based problems to be solved in a command line. Only successful professionals securing a minimum pass criterion are awarded the certificate and the organization with multiple certified professionals is recognized as an HCSP.

Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, said, “Our Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP) program is designed to meet the growing demand for implementing Hyperledger-based solutions. As an HCSP, Tech Mahindra is now part of a global network of blockchain experts with the training and proven expertise to deploy Hyperledger DLTs (Distributed Ledger Technology) quickly and efficiently and to ensure ongoing success. Tech Mahindra has already played an active role in developing and deploying Hyperledger technologies, and we look forward to the work they will do as an HCSP.”

As part of TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enables digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer. Tech Mahindra provides a holistic framework called ‘Block Ecosystem’ comprised of various levers: Block Studio, Block Engage, Block Talk, Block Geeks, Block Accelerate, Block Access & Block Value, which can be used to create industry leading applications that unlock significant value for clients.

