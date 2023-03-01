Tech Mahindra strengthens its partnership with Microsoft to deliver Azure Operator Nexus solutions

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft as an Azure Operator Nexus Ready Systems Integrator. The partnership will empower telecom operators and enterprises to build, host and operate Long-term Evolution (LTE)s and 5G networks by using virtualized/containerized network functions leveraging Azure Operator Nexus.

As an Azure Operator Nexus Ready Systems Integrator, Tech Mahindra will provide its talent, expertise, comprehensive solutions, and professional managed services offerings. The partnership will leverage a fully cloud-native and blueprinted 5G core running on Azure Operator Nexus that will enable telecom operators to provide enhanced and customized user experiences. It will further provide operators with streamlined business operations through simplified management, policies, and automation delivered through unified cloud management.

Manish Mangal, Global Head, 5G & Network Services Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “The world is embracing telco network transformation becoming more open, edge-centric, hybrid, and data-driven. With Microsoft as a strategic partner, Tech Mahindra is helping operators realize the full potential of their networks and providing innovative and agile services. The partnership focuses on reinventing the customer experience with innovation at its core and transforming telco networks by building innovative cloud-native infrastructure solutions in the 5G Core and RAN domains. It will further strengthen our network service portfolio by combining the Microsoft cloud with our deep expertise and footprint in the telecom industry.”

Utilizing Azure Operator Nexus, Tech Mahindra will enable operators to run all their workloads (such as core, RAN mobile and voice core, operating support system, and business support system) on a single carrier-grade hybrid cloud platform. This will help meet the security, resiliency, observability, manageability, and performance needs required by operators to achieve meaningful results from digital transformation.

Shawn Hakl, Vice President – Azure for Operators, Microsoft, said, “Network operators are looking to adopt cloud technology to modernize and monetize the network – lowering network total cost of ownership; driving operational efficiency and resiliency; and improving security. Through our expanded partnership, Tech Mahindra will deliver innovative Azure Operator Nexus solutions and services, that will help customers drive business transformation and realize new growth.”

The expanded partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of its customers.