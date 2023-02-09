Tech Mahindra to set up its data & AI and Cloud center of excellence in Saudi Arabia

Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT), Saudi Arabia to establish a Data & AI and a Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh. The CoE will combine academic and socio-economic goals to build national Hi-tech talent capacity, create high quality jobs, promote digital innovation and upscale small & medium enterprises.

The MoU was signed between Ibrahem N. Al-Nasser, Deputy Minister for Technology of MCIT, and Ram Ramachandran, Head -Middle East & Africa, Tech Mahindra, in the presence CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra. The MoU signing was also attended by Saudi government officials and top management team of Tech Mahindra. Data & AI and Cloud CoE by Tech Mahindra will enable accelerated and sustainable adoption of Data Analytics & Ethical AI. It will further drive cloud-enabled transformation across industries to develop local assets, Intellectual Property (IP) and promote a cognitive approach across smart services to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s digital-led transformation objectives.

Haitham AlOhali Vice Minister at MCIT, Saudi Arabia, said, “Adoption of Cloud, Data and AI will play a major role in Saudi Arabia IT and Digital Growth. We are very pleased to announce this initiative with a digital leader Tech Mahindra, which will bring global expertise and assets to Saudi Arabia and enable talent and IP creation over the next years.”

CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said, “The world of Data & AI and Cloud is rapidly changing with the shifting priorities of public and private sectors globally and locally in Saudi Arabia. Some levers of this change in priorities include building new IPs and assets, bringing innovation and more importantly training & upskilling local talent. Our partnership with MCIT to establish the CoE will help in addressing the fast-changing digital transformation need of Saudi Arabia. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, we look forward to partnering with MCIT and local Universities to create an ecosystem that is diverse and digital first.”

Tech Mahindra will host design thinking workshops, hackathons around Data & AI and Cloud to nurture innovation and accelerate the Kingdom’s transformation to a digital economy. The partnership will provide training and development for 2500 Saudi nationals by providing project deployment programs that enhance skills and develop careers in Data & AI and Cloud.

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of its customers.