Tech Mahindra unveils Altavec: A Next-Gen spatial technology platform

Tech Mahindra, a global leader in technology consulting and digital transformation, has announced the worldwide launch of Altavec, an advanced spatial technology platform set to redefine geospatial data management and large-scale mapping. Building on its success in Australia and the broader APJ region, Tech Mahindra is now expanding Altavec into key markets, including the United States and Europe, to empower industries with next-generation geospatial intelligence solutions.

Altavec: The Future of Geospatial Intelligence

Altavec is an AI-driven, modular platform that seamlessly integrates human expertise with intelligent automation, transforming spatial data into actionable insights. Designed for scalability and cross-industry adaptability, Altavec enhances efficiency across sectors such as utilities, telecommunications, government, and infrastructure planning. By leveraging real-time data processing, AI-powered analytics, and intelligent automation, the platform streamlines mapping workflows, strengthens operational resilience, and facilitates smarter decision-making.

Key Capabilities of Altavec:

AI-Powered Analytics: Advanced machine learning models transform raw geospatial data into predictive intelligence for improved decision-making.

Real-Time Data Processing: Instantaneous insights derived from LiDAR, high-definition imagery, and IoT sensors enhance situational awareness.

Scalable & Modular Architecture: Seamless integration with existing enterprise systems ensures adaptability across various industries.

Predictive Risk Management: Identifies and mitigates infrastructure vulnerabilities with precision 3D digital modeling.

Sustainability & Efficiency: Optimizes resource allocation, reduces operational costs, and supports environmental sustainability initiatives.

Industry Leaders Endorse Altavec

Birendra Sen, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, highlighted the critical role of geospatial intelligence in addressing modern challenges:”Industries worldwide are navigating climate change, aging infrastructure, and rising operational costs while managing vast geospatial data and regulatory requirements. Altavec delivers the AI-powered analytics and automation needed to enhance operational efficiency, improve resilience, and drive sustainable growth.”

Tervinderjit (TJ) Singh, Expert Advisory – CX, Third Eye Advisory, emphasized the platform’s impact across key sectors:”Altavec provides utilities, telecom companies, and local governments with the ability to harness AI, automation, and geospatial analytics to drive efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability at scale. This platform benefits stakeholders and the environment alike, setting a new benchmark for geospatial intelligence.”

Shaping the Future of Spatial Intelligence

Altavec aligns with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to delivering human-centric, AI-driven technology solutions that empower enterprises in an increasingly data-driven world. With its next-generation capabilities, the platform is set to revolutionize how organizations analyze, manage, and optimize geospatial data to enhance performance, safety, and sustainability.