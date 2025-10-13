TechBharat, Google Cloud launch India’s first AI CoE for public good

In a significant step toward advancing AI for social impact, the TechBharat Research Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud India to establish the country’s first AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Public Good in Visakhapatnam.

The TechBharat Research Foundation—a social enterprise dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for governance and citizen-centric innovation—is backed by ParadigmIT, a Hyderabad-based digital transformation leader, and Quantela, a global smart technology company renowned for its data-driven urban governance and sustainability platforms.

The newly launched CoE aims to harness the power of AI to tackle governance and citizen service challenges, aligning with India’s broader vision for responsible, inclusive, and ethical AI adoption.

Advertisement

Empowering AI for Governance

Through this collaboration, Google Cloud will strengthen the CoE’s infrastructure, capacity, and outreach to enable scalable, real-world AI applications in the public sector.

“With TechBharat, we’re bringing our best technologies and talent to help solve real-world public sector challenges and opportunities for innovation,” said Ashish Wattal, Director, Public Sector, Google Cloud India. “Together, we aim to shape scalable solutions built in India that deliver AI for Public Good at a national scale.”

Building Citizen-Centric Solutions

Sridhar Gadhi, Founder of TechBharat Research Foundation, emphasized the mission’s broader vision of impact:

“At ParadigmIT and Quantela, we are immensely proud to be part of this mission—shaping AI that matters not just for businesses, but for citizens, governance, and India’s AI future. Google’s collaboration provides tremendous impetus to build systems and partnerships that will transform public services into citizen-friendly experiences.”

Fostering Future AI Talent

Furthering this mission, the Foundation has launched the TechBharat AI Fellowship, a 120-day national program nurturing India’s brightest young minds to apply AI in solving public sector challenges.

As part of the collaboration, Google Cloud will provide access to its AI development platforms, Gemini APIs, cloud credits, and expert mentorship, empowering fellows to build enterprise-grade AI solutions. Additionally, Google’s go-to-market (GTM) teams will support in scaling proven innovations across Indian states and the Global South.

By combining industry expertise, advanced cloud technology, and a vision for inclusive growth, the partnership between TechBharat Research Foundation and Google Cloud marks a transformative milestone in using AI for governance, sustainability, and citizen empowerment.