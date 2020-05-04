TechGig collaborates with Google Cloud to launch Cloud DevJam

Read Article

TechGig in collaboration with Google Cloud launched the Cloud DevJam, an interactive upskilling online program designed to help Indian IT professionals enhance their cloud-based skills and apply knowledge to advance their professional careers. The program has been designed to enable developers to build their skills while at home during the current scenario.

Cloud DevJam program participants can build their expertise around an array of Google cloud Platform (GCP) skills including Core Infrastructure, Data & Machine Learning, Application Development and more. With live interactive sessions led by Google Cloud experts, developers can apply and test their knowledge through multiple choice question tests, hands-on labs, hackathons, and other skill-tests. Every participant of the program will also have the opportunity to validate their knowledge by applying and completing their Google Cloud certification. With points to be earned with each activity, developers can earn the recognition of ‘Cloud DevJam Champions’ at the end of the program.

Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, “The COVID-19 outbreak, and the social lockdown, has made it critically important for everyone to remain updated with the newer technologies. Today, the digital frontier – led by the cloud-based technologies – is driving most initiatives in all the sectors. I am glad that at such juncture, TechGig – in collaboration with Google Cloud – is launching ‘Cloud DevJam’, a unique opportunity for the technologists to explore, learn and upskill on the Google Cloud Platform. This program has been curated to help the developers learn and understand the fundamentals of Google Cloud and advance their skills in the process. I welcome all the IT professionals to participate in the ‘Cloud DevJam’ hackathons and skill-based contests and showcase their innovative ideas”.

Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, “One thing that recent events has made clearer than ever is the importance for organisations and tech talent to be digital-first and cloud-ready. The Cloud DevJam is unique because it’s been conceptualized to enable developers to build their knowledge while at home, and companies will need to call on their skills in the immediate and long term to ensure business agility, resilience and overall competitiveness.”

