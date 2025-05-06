Techno Electric & Engineering unveils techno digital with $1 billion investment to power India’s digital infrastructure

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. (TEECL) has officially launched Techno Digital Infra Pvt Ltd, its wholly-owned digital infrastructure arm. Backed by an ambitious investment plan of USD 1 billion, Techno Digital plans an integrated network of hyperscale and edge data centres targeting a cumulative capacity of 250 MW spread across country. This strategic move marks a transformative leap to revolutionise India’s digital economy, aligned with the Government of India’s flagship programme, Digital India.

Rooted in strong credentials of engineering, procurement and construction excellence, TEECL is leveraging its deep domain expertise in power infrastructure and sustainability to build India’s most efficient, reliable, and eco-conscious network of data centres. The launch of Techno Digital underscores the Group’s vision to become a cornerstone in India’s data revolution—bringing scalable, secure, and low-latency digital infrastructure to metro and non-metro regions alike.

“The decision to enter the digital infrastructure space is both timely and visionary,” said Padam Prakash Gupta, Managing Director, Techno Electric & Engineering Co Ltd. “India’s data economy is poised for exponential growth, and with our legacy in power infrastructure and EPC, we see ourselves as natural enablers of this transformation. Techno Digital is not just a business venture—it’s a national mission to bridge the digital divide and power a truly connected India.”

Techno Digital’s Hyperscale Commitment: Starting with Chennai

The journey begins at Chennai, where Techno is building a 36 MW hyperscale data centre within SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri. This Rated-3 facility spans approx. 2 Lakh Sq. ft., house up to 2400 racks, and integrates renewable energy with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for continuous sustainability, adiabatic cooling for water efficiency (WUE), 25% green cover and a facility design PUE of 1.35. Future locations for hyperscale facilities include Kolkata and Noida, positioning Techno Digital as a key player in supporting India’s digital growth.

“We are not just building data centres, we are powering India’s digital revolution,” said Amit Agrawal, President, Techno Digital. “Our hybrid strategy integrating hyperscale and edge will redefine how data is hosted, processed, and delivered. Whether it’s AI, OTT, fintech, or governance, our infrastructure is designed for the next decade of digital growth. We are empowering our ecosystem partners to offer unique solutions around cloud, security and managed services thereby ensuring cutting edge technology’s ubiquitous availability and affordability.

Landmark RailTel Partnership: 102 Edge Data Centres Across India

As part of its nation-building vision, Techno has partnered with RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, to develop Edge Data Centres in 102 cities across 23 Indian states. This landmark project will be the largest deployments of its kind, bringing low-latency computing closer to users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, empowering sectors such as AI, BFSI, telecom, OTT, e-sports, healthcare, e-governance, and manufacturing.

“This partnership with RailTel embodies our core belief that digital infrastructure should be democratised to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy,” said Ankit Saraiya, Director & CEO, Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Ltd. “From AI workloads and 5G to cloud-native applications, we’re enabling India to process data where it’s consumed, reducing latency, energy use, and cost. Our edge deployment model is not just technically superior, it’s a complete ecosystem that encompasses all aspects of a digital infrastructure. We are honoured to be RailTel’s trusted partner in this national mission.”