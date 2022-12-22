TechnoBind collaborates with Yotta Data Services Private Limited

TechnoBind, India’s first specialist distributor for data and associated technology domains, has announced a distribution partnership with Yotta Data Services Private Limited, a new-age digital transformation service provider and India’s pioneering data center and cloud company. Under the partnership, TechnoBind will add Yotta’s wide-spanning infrastructure and services to its portfolio of offerings.

The partnership will strengthen TechnoBind’s capability to enable enterprises’ digital transformation with Yotta’s trusted infrastructure, technology and solutions, combining them with TechnoBind’s service and support expertise. Leveraging TechnoBind’s extensive pan-India partner base, Yotta can expand its reach to newer markets across India and serve a larger base of enterprises across all sizes and segments.

Harikrishna Prabhu, COO, TechnoBind Solutions, said “We are excited to partner with Yotta, a company that has transformed the data center and cloud industry in India with its world-class infrastructure and services. The partnership is significant not just for our partners and customers, but for the entire industry, owing to Yotta’s indigenous, yet global data center infrastructure, cloud services and holistic digital transformation capabilities. With Yotta’s partner-first approach, cost-effective and high-quality solutions, coupled with our in-house expertise, our partners and customers are assured of meeting all their digital transformation needs.”

TechnoBind’s national distribution network will cover Yotta’s complete offerings including Data Center Colocation, Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Managed IT services, Network and Connectivity Services, Global Cloud Connectivity, Disaster Recovery, Backup and more. It will also include Yotta’s line-up of Everything-as-a-Service solutions such as High Performance Computing-as-a-Service, Single-window SAP services, Virtual GPU Workstations, Work From Anywhere services, Banking & Compliance solutions, Endpoint Backup and Recovery, IT Service Management, among others.

Amit Dubey, General Manager – Partners Ecosystem, Yotta Data Services Private Limited, commented, “India’s business landscape is witnessing multi-pronged growth with increasing demand for data infrastructure and digital transformation solutions. Yotta has always been committed to serving the needs of enterprises of all sizes, across industries, and helping them gain a competitive digital edge. We’re glad to onboard TechnoBind as our distributor. With its focus on technical and strategic engagement with partners and customers, Yotta will continue to facilitate digitisation of businesses. We look forward to working together to help both customers and partners in their growth and transformation journey.”