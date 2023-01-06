TechnoBind partners with DocuSign to offer eSignature Technology in India

TechnoBind, a specialist distributor for data and associated domains, announced their partnership with DocuSign, a leader and pioneer of e-signature technology, with a mission to accelerate business and simplify life for companies and people around the world.

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world’s #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time.

“TechnoBind has always focused on understanding the technology gap in the ecosystem to identify the market opportunity. With the Digital India initiative of the government, now solidly in place, we are seeing significant adoption of technology in multiple areas. Digital documentation is one such area where we are seeing a lot of interest from customers and for this eSignature is a critical cog and that is where we see the market opportunity for our partners. While there have been early adopters, the opportunity ahead is enormous. Cost, perception of security, and ease of utilizing the technology are just a few reasons for hesitation in adopting eSignature technology.

We are excited about our partnership with DocuSign – the leader in this space. Our collaboration with DocuSign will help partners leverage the market opportunity available in plenty in India’s journey of Digitisation. DocuSign’s expert offerings that made Gartner name them Leader for Contract Lifecycle Management makes us confident that we will be in a good position to add value to our partners,” said Prashanth GJ, CEO at TechnoBind Solutions.

DocuSign began its journey in the e-signature category back in 2003 and since then has been spearheading the automation of the end-to-end agreement process. DocuSign offers a suite of applications, integrations, and platform technologies featuring eSignature, contract lifecycle management, document generation, identity authentication, contract analytics, security monitoring and more.

Dan Bognar, Group Vice President and General Manager of DocuSign Asia-Pacific, said: “We’re excited to announce our latest partnership with Technobind. This partnership supports our vision of providing an end-to-end solution throughout the agreement process, and continuing to be known as the go-to, trusted and secure partner for electronic signatures.

Partnering with Technobind will give users a fast, secure, and elevated customer experience with DocuSign eSignature, and further help to boost digital business transformation. Through this partnership, we hope that every DocuSign product can reach more users and help them to fast-track their contracts and increase efficiencies at scale.”

DocuSign is a market leader in the category, with more than 400 pre-built integrations with other software and products. Today DocuSign has more than a million paying customers and a billion users worldwide. Some of the top 15 Fortune 500 companies from technology, healthcare and finance verticals are their clients and even government agencies have been using their offerings.