TechnoBind, together with ESET conducts Two City Partner Training Program

TechnoBind, India’s first specialist distributor for data and associated domains, along with ESET, a global leader in cyber security, recently conducted a two city partner training program in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Attended by 45 partners, the training program was designed to create awareness and demonstrate ESET’s solutions and capabilities that are vital to the new-age IT customer’s success.

The event also ran educational sessions to assist the partners in becoming a technical expert advisor to their customers.

ESET’s Computer Security Solutions allow businesses and customers to utilize the full potential of themselves and their technology, ensuring top-notch security.

ESET’s solutions are building safer environment for everyone to secure the digital world. ESET’s smart security solutions help customers in leveraging breathtaking opportunities that technology offers under a safe environment.

Prashanth G J, CEO at TechnoBind said, “We take pride to be partnered with ESET in conducting a two-day partner training program in Delhi and Mumbai. This program helps our partners to better understand ESET’s world class offerings and back them with technical points that benefit during their product pitching in the India market. It will also help partners in being a technical expert advisor for the customers.”

Mayur Joshi from Amity Infosoft Pvt Ltd said, “We are glad to be part of this unique technical training module. It enriched us with great knowledge on ESET’s product offerings. It also helped us in gaining more technical insights on ESET Security Management Center 7 (ESMC) and ESET Endpoint Encryption (EEE). The two day artner training event was incisive and we thank TechnoBind and ESET for organizing the program.”