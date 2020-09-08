Tejas Networks wins Rs 32 crore order for a State-led BharatNet project

Read Article

Tejas Networks has received purchase order of Rs. 32 crores from Sterlite Technologies (STL) and L&T Construction for its GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) equipment for a state-led BharatNet project in south India.

Tejas Networks will supply its state-of-the-art GPON OLT and ONT products for this project, which is being funded as a part of BharatNet, the world’s largest rural broadband project that aims to deliver high-speed Internet connectivity over optical fiber to all the villages in India. Tejas Networks is already the leading supplier of GPON OLT/ONT products for BharatNet Phase-1 project and has been honoured by Government of India as one of the best performing equipment suppliers for BharatNet Phase-1.

Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, “We are excited to partner with Sterlite Technologies and L&T Construction on this important government project to eliminate the digital divide between urban and rural population. Our GPON and NG-PON products are clearly emerging as globally competitive on all aspects and are being deployed by Tier-1 service providers both in India and around the world. At Tejas, we are fully committed to do our part in fulfilling honourable Prime Minister of India’s dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in telecom equipment and to help connect every village in the country on BharatNet in the next 1000 days.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com