Teleperformance chooses Avaya OneCloud Subscription Seats to transform their communications platform

Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, chose Avaya OneCloud Subscription to transform their communications platform by deploying 126,000 Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) seats to increase employee productivity, maximize team collaboration, and drive higher levels of customer satisfaction across its sites in nine countries. Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) is a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

Earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Avaya worked with Teleperformance to significantly expand their deployment of home-based agents to upward of 170,000 to help keep employees safe while ensuring business continuity for their clients. Building upon that foundation, Avaya OneCloud Subscription now supports Teleperformance’s global footprint, helping provide a path to modernize their customer’s communications environment and support the continued pressing needs for agent desktop flexibility amid long-term “work from home” requirements. The new 3-year subscription spans all world regions.

“Teleperformance remains focused on the mission to support our customers by the use of reliable, flexible and intelligent technological solutions plus compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards,” said Dev Mudaliar, Global CIO, Teleperformance. “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with an industry technology leader like Avaya to power our highly reliable, secure and adaptable infrastructure. Avaya’s OneCloud offering is perfectly aligned with our Teleperformance global Cloud Campus strategy which makes the customer experience simpler, faster and safer all around the world.”

“For many global customers like Teleperformance, moving to a subscription model for their on-premise communication infrastructure is a logical next step in their journey to the cloud and to accelerate their overall business transformation,” said Jim Geary, Vice President Global Enterprise Accounts, Avaya. “By integrating Avaya OneCloud Subscription, Teleperformance can better meet the needs of their customers while still having the flexibility for a transition path to the future in a way that work best for their business.”

