Tenable and Deloitte announce strategic alliance to help clients with advanced exposure management

Tenable announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with Deloitte. Deloitte has added the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable OT Security to its portfolio of available cyber solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) cyber risk management.



Leveraging Tenable’s exposure management capabilities, Deloitte and Tenable’s shared customers can harness the power of proactive security and help remove noise by bringing their attack surfaces – on-premise and cloud-based – into a single view. Tenable One provides customers with the necessary comprehensive visibility, the breadth of vulnerability coverage, and depth of context-driven risk analytics to prioritise actions based on likelihood of attack to reduce cyber risk.

“As a platform-first company, we strive to offer cybersecurity solutions that unite data, simplify risk assessment and take the guesswork out of risk reduction by putting critical context and actionable insights front and centre,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president, Global Channels and Business Development, Tenable. “By collaborating with Deloitte, organisations will be able to use preventive security measures to better understand their cyber risks and help resolve issues before they can be exploited by threat actors.”

“We are constantly working to enrich our cyber ecosystem for the benefit of our clients, and the addition of the Tenable One platform to it is a continued demonstration of that commitment. We look forward to Deloitte and Tenable’s shared clients finding new ways to understand their exposure data and to quickly mitigate risks impacting their specific environments,” said Will Burns, Deloitte’s US Cyber Detect & Respond Adversary Pursuit Leader and a managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Tenable One enables organisations to centralise their exposure data sources into one view, as they also can: