Tenable Appoints Kartik Shahani as Country Manager in India

Tenable has appointed Kartik Shahani as Country Manager for India where he’ll spearhead strategic initiatives in the enterprise security market, manage operations and continue the momentum of channel activities in the region.

The appointment comes at a time when organizations’ attack surfaces are expanding due to distributed workforces, increased cloud deployments and evolving OT environments – making the need to manage, measure and reduce cyber risk more important than ever.

“Kartik’s extensive experience and knowledge in sectors such as telecommunications, finance and government along with his innovative sales strategies will be instrumental in driving further growth in the region,” said Gary Jackson, Vice President, Asia Pacific at Tenable. “As more organizations function in distributed and complex environments, the need for alignment between security and business leaders is crucial. I’m confident that under Kartik’s leadership we will continue to help our customers narrow the disconnect in the way business and security leaders understand and manage cyber risk.”

With over 30 years of IT industry experience driving momentum for enterprises, Shahani joins Tenable from RSA Security, a division of Dell EMC, where he was Director for Channel in Asia Pacific and Japan. In his role, Shahani drove channel sales and was involved in notable global deals. Prior to that, Shahani was the Executive Director of Integrated Security for India and South Asia at IBM.

“As organizations become more digitally connected, cybersecurity needs to be a strategic imperative for CISOs to initiate a new level of dialogue with the C-Suite. This can only be done by proactively identifying, prioritising and addressing cyber risk,” said Shahani. “I look forward to working with our customers and partners to deliver demonstrable results through our comprehensive suite of Cyber Exposure solutions.”

