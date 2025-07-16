Tenable Drives Unified Cybersecurity for SRF Limited’s Industrial Operations

Tenable announced that SRF Limited a chemical-based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and speciality intermediates, has expanded its long-standing engagement with Tenable by adopting the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in SRF’s journey to transform cybersecurity in the manufacturing sector by driving holistic risk visibility across both IT and OT environments.

“The biggest challenge in our industry lies in proactively outpacing the relentless evolution of cyber threats,” said Sanjay Rao, President and Chief Information Officer, SRF Limited. “The escalating frequency of ransomware, phishing, and supply chain attacks, which now target both IT and OT environments, demands a delicate balance of robust security measures without compromising the agility and user experience vital for business operations.”

Advertisement

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), today’s OT attacks increasingly originate from IT environments, and identity exposures account for 90% of initial access to critical infrastructure. The deployment of Tenable One enables SRF Limited to measure its global cyber risk exposure in a unified view, benchmark its security posture against industry peers, and gain deeper insights from OT assets to drive faster, more informed decisions.

“Cybersecurity is not about eliminating all vulnerabilities, it’s about knowing which ones matter most and acting before attackers do,” said Rajeev Verma, Chief Information Security Officer, SRF Limited. “Tenable has helped us continuously assess and prioritise IT risks for years. We are now extending that confidence into OT with Tenable One, gaining a unified view of our exposure, whether at headquarters or on the factory floor”.

With the deployment of Tenable One, SRF aims to establish a centralised OT security monitoring centre as part of its SecureOT initiative, enhance network segmentation, and roll out advanced threat detection solutions. This move underscores SRF’s commitment to reducing cyber risk, improving operational resilience, and aligning with global cybersecurity regulations.

“SRF is setting a new standard for cybersecurity in manufacturing by adopting a proactive, unified approach to risk management,” said Nigel Ng, Senior Vice President, Tenable, Asia Pacific and Japan. “As cyber threats targeting industrial systems grow more rampant, SRF is leading by example by unifying security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, empowering themselves to isolate and eradicate priority cyber exposures across the enterprise.”