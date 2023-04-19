Tenable honors channel partner excellence with global partner awards

Tenable announced the recipients of its 2023 Global Partner Awards, a distinction that honors channel partners for their excellence and dedication to helping organisations worldwide better evaluate and reduce cyber risk. The third annual Global Partner Awards includes eight categories that recognise the success of Tenable’s highest-grossing distributors, resellers and MSSP partners over the 2022 calendar year.

“As the Tenable Assure Partner Program continues to grow, we want to take a moment to celebrate partners who have gone above and beyond to support customer success,” said Terry Dolce, executive vice president of global business development, channels and specialist sales. “Our shared customer-centric commitment and tight collaboration enables Tenable and its partners to create outstanding exposure management programs that enable customers to better understand, manage and reduce cyber risk. We look forward to continuing our important work with our partners.”

Top New Business Partner

Recipients of the Top New Business Partner distinction generated the highest volume of new business, including both Channel-In and Channel-Out sales (excluding renewals).

APAC – ECCOM Network System

– ECCOM Network System EMEA – Softcat

– Softcat Latin America – ITQ LatAm

– ITQ LatAm North America – CDW

Top Regional Partner

These partners recorded the largest year-over-year growth in overall sales (excluding renewals) or generated the highest percentage of Channel-In sales.

APAC – TIS

– TIS EMEA – Help AG

– Help AG Latin America – ITProtect

– ITProtect North America –

○ Highest % of Channel-In – GuidePoint

○ Largest Y/Y Growth – Optiv

○ Canada – Précicom

Top Breakthrough Partner

These are Silver or Gold Tier Partners with the largest year-over-year growth in overall sales (excluding renewals).

APAC – Baidam Solutions

– Baidam Solutions EMEA – SVA

– SVA Latin America – Connectua

– Connectua North America – Trace3

Top MSSP Partner

These partners generated the highest MSSP Channel-In sales.

APAC – Trends and Technologies, Inc

– Trends and Technologies, Inc EMEA – IBM

– IBM Latin America – ISH Tecnologia SA

– ISH Tecnologia SA North America – Esentire

Top Distributor

These partners demonstrated overall strategic partnership, including marketing programs, partner enablement, quoting support and technical competency.

APAC – Westcon Group Pty Ltd

– Westcon Group Pty Ltd EMEA – Exclusive Networks

– Exclusive Networks Latin America – Adistec

– Adistec North America – Ingram Micro

– Ingram Micro North America Public Sector – Carahsoft

Top Overall Partner

These partners generated the highest overall sales from both new business (including Channel-In and Channel-Out) as well as renewals.

APAC – CyberCX Pty Ltd

– CyberCX Pty Ltd EMEA – Softcat

– Softcat Latin America – IBM

– IBM North America

○ Top Overall Partner – CDW

○ Top Overall State and Local Partner – SHI

○ Top Overall Federal Partner – Sirius Federal

Today Tenable also kicks off Tenable AssureWorld 2023, its annual virtual partner conference. Existing and prospective channel partners are encouraged to join to expand their knowledge, build their network, and discover the latest exposure management solutions. The conference is available on-demand through October 18, 2023.