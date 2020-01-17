Tenable selected as Partner of Choice as BeyondTrust exits vulnerability management market

Tenable has announced it has entered into an exclusive partnership with BeyondTrust, a leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), that names Tenable as the preferred vulnerability management partner for BeyondTrust Enterprise Vulnerability Management customers. BeyondTrust has made a decision to exit the Vulnerability Management market and has selected Tenable as its exclusive partner. Tenable was chosen for its market leadership in Vulnerability Management and Cyber Exposure to help organisations understand and manage their cyber risk.

Today’s announcement follows Tenable’s recognition as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019” report where Tenable is top-ranked among 13 vendors in both the Strategy and Current Offering categories. Tenable.io was also named the number one platform in the market for vulnerability and security configuration coverage, according to an analysis and report by Principled Technologies. In addition, Tenable.io was recognised as the Best Vulnerability Management Solution at the 2019 SC Awards.

“The market has spoken again – and has selected Tenable as the market leader in vulnerability management. In addition to the recognition from Forrester, we are number one in coverage, number one in accuracy, number one in zero-day research and the only vulnerability management vendor to surpass 100 zero-day discoveries in a single year. We’re laser-focused on ongoing innovation – from delivering Tenable Lumin to the industry’s first unified risk-based view of IT and OT security – to transform how cybersecurity is managed and measured,” said Renaud Deraison, chief technology officer and co-founder, Tenable, adding, “We are honored to be the vulnerability management platform of choice for BeyondTrust. BeyondTrust vulnerability management customers should be very confident that they will be in the best possible hands with Tenable to solve their vulnerability management challenges.”

“When we decided to exit the vulnerability management market, it was critical that BeyondTrust referred its customers to a trusted company with a proven track record of product innovation and customer loyalty,” said Dan DeRosa, Chief Product Officer, BeyondTrust, adidng, “Tenable was the logical choice, having earned the trust and respect of tens of thousands of organisations globally. We are confident in our decision and know that our customers will be very well taken care of.”