Tenable unveils AI-powered breakthrough in vulnerability prioritisation

Tenable announced the next evolution of its industry-leading Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) to sharpen precision and focus on risks that pose the greatest threat. Powered by generative AI, enriched threat intelligence and context-aware scoring, Tenable VPR enables organisations to quickly understand vulnerability impact, weaponisation and precise remediation actions.

While static Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) broadly flags 60% of vulnerabilities as high or critical, Tenable VPR narrowed this to a focused 3% at its launch in 2019. With these latest AI-driven enhancements, Tenable VPR delivers twice the clarity and precision by leveraging real-time data to pinpoint the critical 1.6% of vulnerabilities that represent actual business risk. These efficiency gains, combined with enhanced explainability and contextualisation, translate to faster mean-time-to-remediation, optimised resources, and strategically aligned security efforts with organisational priorities.

“Our biggest problem was noise. We had thousands of vulnerabilities, and no clear way to know which ones posed a genuine threat,” said Jorge Orchilles, senior director, Readiness and Proactive Security, Verizon. “Tenable VPR changed that by showing us what attackers are actually exploiting right now. It lets us focus our resources on the handful of issues that truly matter, which has made a real, measurable difference in how quickly we can get critical patches out.”

“We’re taking our game-changing Tenable VPR to the next level with these AI-powered enhancements,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “Tenable VPR brings an unmatched precision and depth of threat intelligence, context and explainability to cyber operations. With these critical insights at their fingertips, organisations can clearly visualise why an exposure matters, where they are vulnerable and how to close their priority risks.”

In addition to hyper-focused risk prioritisation, key enhancements to Tenable VPR include:

AI-powered insights and explainability: VPR insights provide instant clarity, helping users quickly grasp why an exposure matters, how it’s been weaponised by threat actors, and receive clear, actionable mitigation guidance. AI-generated threat summaries and remediation insights help users quickly understand real-world risks and next steps.