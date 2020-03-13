Tenda introduces F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi router in India

Read Article

Tenda has launched its all new “F6 V4.0” Wi-Fi Router in the Indian market. The newly launched router is a successor to the existing series of previously launched routers, and will be strengthening the existing portfolio of the brand. F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router offers secure, reliable and blazing fast Wi-Fi speed of 300 Mbps, ensuring stable web surfing. The F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router is designed to meet all coverage requirements for a regular household.

Tenda F6 comes with an in-built Qualcomm chip which is compatible with any mainstream mobile phone signal module, and helps in stabilizing the connection.

Tenda F6 V4.0 Wi-Fi Router boasts of 802.11b/g/n single-band and equipped with 4*5dBi External Omni-Directional Antennas. It is designed to deliver 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi with a speed of up to 300Mbps. The Router also features a Wi-Fi Time Switch and Bandwidth Control so that you can enjoy your Wi-Fi but without worrying about it. Through Tenda F6 V4.0 users can connect up to 20 devices simultaneously.

F6 V4.0 Router can also be used as Wi-Fi Signal Extender, bridging two routers together so that one can experience twice Wi-Fi coverage.

Tenda F6 V4.0 Router is equipped with its trademark MIMO Technology ensuring a stable wireless connection that increases the quality of connected clients and data processing.

One of the unique features that make Tenda F6 stand apart from its competitors is its “Universal Repeater Mode” which is more easy and compatible and amplifies Wi-Fi signals so that one can enjoy whole-room lag-free Wi-Fi coverage and performance.

Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India, commented, “We at Tenda work towards bringing high-end technology to our users to ease their living. With the launch of Tenda F6 Wireless N300 easy setup router, we are bringing a new generation of affordable yet powerful Wi-Fi routers into the Indian market offering a wide range of alternatives to buy from.”