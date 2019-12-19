Tenda launches AC8 AC1200 Dual-band Gigabit wireless router in India

Tenda has introduced AC8 AC1200 Dual-band Gigabit wireless router, a successor to the series of routers launched previously. AC8 provides secure, reliable and fast Wi-Fi speed of 1167 Mbps, fully utilising the gigabit fibre ensuring stable online gaming and 4K video streaming. The Wi-Fi router is designed in accordance to support broadband account automatic transfer.

Tenda AC8 comes with 28nm RealTek 1GHz Core CPU which improves the performance upto 40 per cent.

For delivering enhanced gaming and streaming experience, AC8 comes with 4*6dBi External Dual Band External Omni-Directional Antennas covering 90 square meters and can penetrate two layers of Walls aggregating Wi-Fi signals directly to the users.

Tenda AC8 just like Tenda’s other AC series wireless router that is equipped with MU-MIMO and Beamforming+ Technology features which helps you to get unrivalled coverage and stable performance. MU-MIMO Technology ensures a stable wireless connection and increases the quality of connected clients and data processing while Beamforming Technology boosts range for 802.11ac wave2 Wi-Fi devices.

Apart from connectivity, Tenda AC8 supports IPv6 which prevents virus attacks and protect your online transactions simplifying data transmission and reducing processing time. Like other Tenda Wi-Fi routers, AC8 also comes equipped with “Smart Tenda Wi-Fi App” which helps in real-time management of your network.

One of the unique features that make Tenda AC8 stand apart from its competitors is its “Smart Traffic Prioritisation” feature which combines both 2.4GHz and 5GHz under one Wi-Fi name, automatically analyze the surrounding internet environment optimizing the Wi-Fi channel/bandwidth while avoiding interference to provide faster signal frequency.

Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented “We at Tenda work towards achieving high standards of innovations and technology through our relentless efforts. With the launch of AC8 AC1200 Dual-band Gigabit Wireless Router, we are bringing modern technological advancements to the Indian market. Tenda AC8 is designed to meet all the coverage requirements for small and medium household and can provide Wi-Fi up-to 30 different devices simultaneously.”