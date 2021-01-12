Teradata Vantage Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Read Article

Teradata has started additional purchasing channel for Teradata Vantage on Azure: the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing software applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure, one of the industry’s most productive and trusted cloud platforms.

Teradata customers interested in using Vantage on Azure – the modern cloud platform that unifies data warehouses, data lakes and analytics into a single connected ecosystem – can now subscribe to Vantage on Azure using a pre-existing agreement with Microsoft. By subscribing to Vantage on Azure through the Marketplace, customers can draw down 100 percent of their Teradata spend against their Azure commitment. Purchases made via Azure Marketplace also significantly help streamline billing and procurement for joint Teradata-Microsoft customers.

“At Teradata, we’re focused on making things easier for our customers – whether that’s helping them solve their most complex data challenges at scale or simply making it quick and easy to find, buy and deploy the world’s leading platform for cloud data analytics,” said Brian Wood, Director and Cloud Advocate at Teradata. “For companies that prefer the worldwide footprint, scalability, reliability and agility of Microsoft Azure, we now offer a one-stop shopping experience for Vantage via a pre-approved and preferred purchasing channel. Through Vantage on Azure, joint Teradata-Microsoft customers can more easily perform analytics on all available data, with as much scale as needed to drive the business forward.”

Vantage on Azure is delivered as-a-service, so companies can start small and elastically scale compute and storage independently, and only when needed. The combination of pricing model flexibility with software tier choice enables Teradata’s cloud customers to match analytic features and performance with diverse business requirements.

Teradata Vantage is the leading hybrid multi-cloud data analytics software platform that enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With the enterprise scale of Vantage, companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data to get a complete view of their business.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

