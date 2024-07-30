Thales and Garuda Aerospace sign MoU for secure drone operations in India 

Thales and Garuda Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the development of the drone ecosystem in India. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and to advance the development of technological solutions that can enable safe and secure drone operations and help the growth of drone-based applications in India.

In addition to its broad expertise in the field of UTM solutions for the seamless management of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flight authorisations, Thales offers a range of radar and sensors for high-performance UAV detection, as well as being experienced in system integration. Garuda Aerospace, known for its expertise in the Indian market, is a leader in UAV manufacturing, and has extensive knowledge of the production of high-tech UAVs and service applications.

Established in 2015, Garuda Aerospace is a key player in the Indian drone sector, catering to the diverse needs of the industry. The company focuses on building advanced drone solutions for the armed forces, in collaboration with global giants in the defence and aerospace sectors. It also has a vast fleet of over 2500 drones and 4000 pilots across 400 districts.

Thales is recognised around the world for its expertise in aerospace and UAV solutions. From design and development to implementation and maintenance, Thales has built end-to-end solutions for drone integration and the development of advanced UTM systems. The company works closely with civil aviation authorities and air navigation service providers to deliver strategic UTM capabilities, including registration, authorisation and geo-awareness, while ensuring that incremental capabilities, such as aircraft tracking and deconfliction, can be added in the long term.

The MoU aims to transform the Indian drone landscape, and will come into effect in August 2024.



Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, Thales in India, stated: “The government is providing a robust foundation for the drone ecosystem, fostering opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth. We are proud to partner with Garuda Aerospace in paving the way for the development of advanced UTM systems in India by leveraging our extensive global experience and expertise in aeronautical solutions. This collaboration aligns well with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision, and seeks to support India in realising its ambition to become a major global hub for drones by 2030.”

Speaking on the partnership, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Thales in driving technological innovations for the development of drones and drone-based applications in India. Ever since Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji launched 100 Garuda drones in 100 Villages, we have scaled and cemented market dominance in the precision agri drone segment where 50% of agri drones in India is Garuda’s. Equipped with the largest fleet in India coupled with Thales’ UTM technology and their worldwide experience, Garuda Aerospace will aim to revolutionise the drone sector and play a key role in the transformation of India into a global drone powerhouse.”