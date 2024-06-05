Thales now provides complete passwordless functionality for enterprises with Passwordless 360°

Thales announced Passwordless 360°, a new concept for passwordless authentication which offers Thales customers the broadest coverage of passwordless function across multiple types of users and assurance levels. Passwordless 360° has the flexibility to let companies use the latest technologies like FIDO passkeys, while also making the most of previous investments they might have made in passwordless technologies.

End users are increasingly frustrated with the number of passwords they’re asked to use, as well as the rules in place around their complexity. With the average person having as many as 100 to manage, users seek workarounds to get by – choosing passwords that are easier to remember or reusing the same password across multiple services.

Passwordless 360° provides a complete set of tools that let organisations use passwordless authentication across a wide range of applications – from secure access to personal and work devices, to legacy and modern web resources. This helps keep the costs of making the move to passwordless down by being able to use one system – as well as increasing the likelihood that employees, customers and suppliers will use it. By removing the need to use traditional passwords it also eliminates the associated security risks through theft and phishing. Passwordless 360° can also meet the individual risk management requirements an organisation might have, adhering to NIST requirements no matter where the passkeys are stored.

Sitting alongside the existing Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform that serves as the foundation for passwordless policies, the Passwordless 360° concept includes:

Support for passkeys in the OneWelcome Identity Platform

Passwordless Windows Logon , a true passwordless user experience that replaces passwords with ways for users to identify themselves, offering convenience and security benefits.

SafeNet FIDO Key Manager , a way of helping users manage the several FIDO keys they might be using themselves, reducing administration costs for organisations.

FIDO Authenticator Lifecycle Management , developed in partnership with identity management software company Versasec. This tool lets organisations manage FIDO tokens and lets larger enterprises make the move to the modern FIDO standard at the scale needed.

The announcement comes as Thales has been named an Overall, Product, Innovation and Market Leader in KuppingerCole’s latest Leadership Compass on Passwordless Authentication for Consumers, with the platform praised for offering a versatile set of identity applications encompassing a wide range of authentication methods to meet organisations’ needs.

Alejandro Leal, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole commented, “Overall, Thales offers a comprehensive solution that enables organisations to improve their identity management practices, adapt to evolving technologies, and effectively secure their systems and data. Organisations in highly regulated industries and security-conscious organisations in both the public and private sectors that require strong authentication options should consider the OneWelcome Identity Platform.”