Thales to focus on Make in India strategy for its aerospace and defence capabilities at Aero India 2023

Thales will be present in full strength at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023, India’s flagship air show to showcase its cutting-edge technologies across Defence, Aerospace and Space, bringing a special focus on its progress towards ‘Make in India for India and for the world’.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary in the country, Thales is moving forward on its Make in India roadmap as part of the Indian government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision

Thales’ Make in India’ program is growing every year, helping Indian industry to play a greater role in world markets. The Group has steadily built advanced in-country capabilities across manufacturing, critical systems and services in India through local teams and collaborations.

Working today with 75 suppliers, generating more than 1900 indirect jobs in India, Thales has expanded locally with joint ventures and other partnerships, such as with Bharat Dynamics Limited to manufacture 60% of the Laser Beam Riding MANPAD (LBRM) system, a top product that Thales will display at the show alongside other defence equipment with local content.

Thanks to its growing indigenous engineering capability, Thales in India now counts more than 1800 employees including 1400 engineers in its two global Engineering Competences Centres, located in Bangalore and Noida. These centres focus on hardware, software and systems engineering capabilities for both the civil and defence sectors, serving global needs. In support of this expansion, Thales HR executives will be present during the public days to meet the Indian engineering talent at the Show and share exciting career opportunities with them.

Growing India’s defence and aeronautics capabilities: what is being shown at Aero India 2023

Thales provides a wide range of products and services to aid the Indian armed forces in achieving operational superiority. Building on the four major pillars of digital technology: connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, Thales’s solutions ensure mission readiness and simplify complexity so that military personnel can focus on strategic and operational decision-making.

At Aero India 2023, Thales will exhibit its air defence capacities from sensors to effectors. As a systems integrator, the Group will showcase its full range of radars as well as leading very short range air defence systems including Laser Beam Riding MANPAD, among others.

Thales will showcase the best of its airborne optronics capability: the 2-in-1 targeting & reconnaissance pod TALIOS (Targeting Long-range Identification Optronic System) that delivers unmatched image quality.

On the connectivity side, Thales will introduce SYNAPS A, the airborne member of the SYNAPS software-defined radio family designed to support battlespace digitisation and C4I systems, and also Identification Friend of Foe (IFF).

Under the navigations segment, the TopAxyz inertial navigation system for air, naval and land transport will be featured.

Thales covers the entire spectrum of maritime security and naval combat, from the open ocean to the shorelines. The Group is positioned across the entire value chain for electronic equipment (radar, sonar, effectors, communications, electronic warfare, optronics), command and combat systems and services.

In support of Indian Navy, Thales will showcase Sonoflash, a new generation of sonobuoy that strengthens anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Thales has also been actively contributing to India’s aviation sector with its services and solutions for airlines, Airports Authority of India, among others. At this year’s show, Thales will feature AVANT Up, its latest evolution of industry leading inflight entertainment (IFE) solutions.

Another striking feature will be the presentation of our earth observation space capabilities.

With the drones ecosystem gaining momentum in India, Thales will present its portfolio of solutions including drones such as Spyranger, counter-UAV solutions that detects, classifies and neutralises micro- and mini-drones to protect people, secure critical infrastructure and events, in full compliance with national and international regulations.

“As we celebrate 70 years in India, Thales is eager to pursue its long-standing commitment to partner with India in its big ambitions including the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. We are fully committed and mobilised to continue supporting the modernisation and indigenisation efforts that are underway in the Indian aerospace and defence sector.” Ashish Saraf, Vice President and Country Director – India, Thales.