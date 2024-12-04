Thales unveils data risk intelligence to redefine data risk visibility and proactive risk mitigation

Thales announced the launch of Data Risk Intelligence, a ground-breaking Imperva Data Security Fabric (DSF) solution that proactively addresses the risks to data wherever it resides. This is the first solution uniting the risk and threat identification capabilities of the Imperva Data Security Fabric with the data protection capabilities of the Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform, following Thales’s strategic acquisition of Imperva in December 2023.

In today’s modern digital landscape, organisations across the globe including in India face challenges in managing security across an ever-growing attack surface while maintaining compliance with regulatory standards. With the growing cybersecurity threat, the regulatory landscape in India is becoming more stringent requiring robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive data. With data and operations spread across cloud, on-premises and hybrid systems, security teams require constant and comprehensive visibility into where their data is, the types of data they have, and the potential risks to that data. In fact, according to the 2024 Thales Data Threat Report, 98% of enterprises in India reported an increase in threats compared to the previous year. This highlights that organisations’ need to adopt a multifaced approach to identify cybersecurity risks and implement innovative solutions is becoming more important to safeguard themselves against the ever-evolving threats.

Empowering security teams and SOCs with enhanced visibility and control

The combined intelligence and contextual insights from Data Risk Intelligence provide a unified visibility of risks to critical data with a unique view of the strength of encryption for data across an organisation’s entire data estate. With this enhanced visibility, Data Risk Intelligence empowers CIOs, CISOs, and data risk specialists to accurately identify the most critical data that are at risk by severity and likelihood, enabling them to effectively prioritise risk mitigation with clear recommendations for corrective action.

Data Risk Intelligence delivers a highly confident risk score and clear recommendations for corrective action that are based on a wide-ranging set of data risk indicators through advanced analytics, built upon user permissions, data source vulnerabilities, use of encryption following NIST standards, monitoring of suspicious activities, and other customisable inputs.

Todd Moore, Vice President, Data Security products at Thales: “The ability to view data risk in key dimensions across organisational risk, asset risk, and regulatory risk in one place is extremely impactful. Data Risk Intelligence is the first of many integrations between the Thales and Imperva platforms that empower our customers to protect their data and all the paths to it. Through our combined platforms, Thales has all the tools to help our customers understand their data security risks and provide a clear set of actions to mitigate these risks.”

“The risks to enterprise data are multi-dimensional and organisations are struggling to address the volume and breadth of these risks while still maintaining optimal business operations,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, Data and Information Security at IDC Security and Trust Group. “Centralising data risk visibility and management offers valuable context about the data – and it’s vulnerabilities – enabling organisations to prioritise protection where it’s needed most.”

Key benefits of data risk intelligence: