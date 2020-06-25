The COVID-19 Pandemic: Making the case for Remote Infrastructure Management Tools

Read Article

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way we live, conduct business, travel and socialize across the world. It has impacted all forms of interaction especially at workplaces and has ushered in the era of remote working or what is colloquially know as work from home. Such a disaster has not been witnessed on a global scale except for the Spanish flu of 1918. The way we live and conduct business is going to change for a long time to come. Yet, technology has once again proven to be a savior when it comes to business continuity.

With most enterprises keeping skeleton crews onsite and reduced employee rosters, it becomes crucial to ensure that business continuity is maintained above par. Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) comes to the rescue during such times. It keeps crucial IT Infrastructure up and running ensures business continuity and keeps the engine of the economy running smoothly. Using these tools administrators don’t have to let social distancing norms impact their operational capabilities. They gain the capabilities to remotely manage, monitor and remedy any issues that arise or threaten to reach critical mass. The advantage of implementing RIM in an organization is to centralize the monitoring and maintenance of your IT setup. Remote Infrastructure Management covers data centres, workstations, servers, network devices, storage devices, IT security devices and the entire array of assets that form an enterprises IT Infrastructure. The outcome of implementing RIM is that it accelerates efficiency, productivity, improves customer satisfaction, mitigates risk and improves on traditional infrastructure delivery.

“The current pandemic has placed immense pressure on an enterprise’s, IT infrastructure and efficiencies. RIM toolsets and products have greatly contributed to easing these pressures by offering companies the capability to rapidly enable remedial actions while keeping their business backbones up and running with a high level of continuity.”said Satish Kumar V, CEO at EverestIMS Technologies.

According to EverestIMS, Remote Infrastructure Management – not an option, but an essential

Customized & Modular Services: RIM offers customized and enterprise specific services based on an organization’s business needs and requirements. Access to Latest Technology: Cloud based services on offer today are updated, best-of-breed and don’t need any location based intervention. Companies get access to the latest and greatest versions of the toolsets that they need, exactly when they need it. The outcomes is an organization that enjoys efficient and effective services. 24*7 Support: IT infrastructure tends to fail when you need it the most. Enterprises need a solution that is available 24X7. RIM provides an efficient solution by ensuring 24*7*365 day support.

Satish further added “RIM solutions allows enterprises to concentrate on their core businesses without inflating their IT budgets. At EverestIMS Technologies, our products support the systems that keep Communication, Services, IT, backbones and enterprises running in these inclement times. We possess a highly effective Remote Access Tool that allows a stakeholder to control a network remotely. Things like authorizing which user has permissions to access specific devices and what commands can be fired through them are just a few of the RIM specific features that it possesses. We look toward making RIM easy and stress free for enterprises of all sizes.”

