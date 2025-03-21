The next digital battleground: Why APIs are the new cybersecurity frontier

By Anand Prakash, Sr. Director of Cloud Security at SentinelOne

The promise of cloud computing is as exciting as Alexander Graham Bell’s invention of the telephone—instant access for the masses, yet fraught with the same chaos as those early webs of lines that dominated cityscapes. Back then, thick black nests of wire overhead were a sign of progress, but they also introduced new problems—from unwieldy maintenance to unexpected outages. Today, these virtual “wires” are APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), the invisible connections powering modern cloud services.

These virtual wires carry data between service providers and users at lightning speed, much like telephone lines carry voices across town. On the other hand, APIs have expanded the attack surface, making physical and digital endpoints prime targets for cyber threats. From hijacking sensitive data to launching ransomware attacks, criminals exploit API vulnerabilities with often devastating consequences.

As if things were not already complicated enough, traditional security measures alone are insufficient, underscoring the need for a modern, AI-driven approach to safeguarding these connections.

The Challenge: The Scale and Growth of API Vulnerabilities

In 2024, an alleged insider at Star Health facilitated access to API keys, compromising data belonging to 31 million customers.

This case sent shockwaves through the cybersecurity community, as the culprit was not an external hacker but a privileged individual who contacted the CISO directly and convinced them to provide a secure API. They then went on to exploit the poorly secured system from within.

The Explosion of API Usage

The shift from on-premises software to cloud-based applications has driven an unprecedented reliance on APIs. Organizations worldwide are adopting microservices architectures and integrating third-party and open-source APIs at an accelerating rate. As a result, API usage has increased by 30% year over year, reflecting the growing demand for interconnected services. In India’s banking industry—a key driver of the country’s digital transactions—this shift has led to a surge in API attacks targeting financial institutions and utilities.

The Rise of API-Related Vulnerabilities

As organizations expand their digital footprints, cybercriminals keep pace by probing and exploiting unsecured or misconfigured APIs. According to a recent study, there has been a staggering 1,025% rise in AI-related vulnerabilities, exposing new security gaps in an age of auto-detection by malicious web crawlers looking for an open door. Of these, 99% are linked to API misconfigurations, injection flaws, and memory corruption vulnerabilities.

Alarming as this is for private business, the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) found that over half of their Known Exploitable Vulnerabilities (KEV) were API-connected, demonstrating that legacy security frameworks are insufficient against rapidly evolving threats.

Why APIs Are Difficult to Secure

One of the biggest hurdles to comprehensive API security is visibility. APIs evolve rapidly, and resources are usually put into permissions for new endpoints, versions, or third-party integrations, not which idle access points have overstayed their welcome. Shadow APIs, for instance, are an example of this once legitimate but unmonitored permission being forgotten. Hackers can exploit these unchecked interfaces to access sensitive data undetected.

The scale of APIs used to enable web-based services also puts the entire software supply chain at risk. Security teams need to ensure the security of the services they use and their vendors’ third-party dependencies. If stringent security standards are not maintained, an API-based vulnerability may leave the front door wide open.

AI-Powered Cybersecurity: A Modern Approach to API Security

As API attacks grow more sophisticated, static firewalls, manual patching, and human-dependent oversight cannot keep up. AI-powered cybersecurity solutions have emerged as the best way to beat AI-powered attacks, offering real-time insights, automated threat detection, and context-aware alerts that help organizations stay ahead of attackers.

Automation-Driven Security

Proactive Vulnerability Identification : AI-driven systems must continuously scan APIs to detect misconfigurations, outdated keys, or potential injection points before attackers can exploit them.

Behavioral Anomaly Detection : These solutions monitor activity across networks and rely on AI to identify pattern outliers or suspicious behavior in real time.

Rapid Incident Response : Generative AI explains incidents or findings to a security practitioner, allowing even junior practitioners to minimize malicious lateral movements and drastically reduce overall damage.

Context-Driven Decision-Making

Prioritized Alerts : Instead of overwhelming security personnel with non-critical notifications, AI assigns risk scores to vulnerabilities, allowing teams to focus on the most severe threats first.

Data-Driven Insights : Contextual details—such as user location, usage habits, and historical patterns—provide actionable intelligence that helps fine-tune protective measures.

Automated Detection and Response : AI can not only detect anomalies in real-time but also automatically respond to threats across multiple attack surfaces. APIs Are Here to Stay

The rapid expansion of API usage has brought remarkable innovations to the business world. Still, it has also introduced significant security risks, as APIs can serve as gateways for massive data compromises if not adequately safeguarded. The challenge spans everything from configuration oversights to deliberate misuse by insiders.

Organizations can no longer depend solely on manual monitoring or responses in an era of AI-driven attacks and increasingly cunning cybercriminal tactics. By embracing AI-powered cybersecurity, companies can maintain constant visibility over sprawling API ecosystems, identify threats before they escalate, and respond to breaches in seconds rather than days.

As businesses continue to digitize, the question is not whether your APIs will be targeted but when—and whether you are prepared to defend them.