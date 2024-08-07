The ultimate AI PC is here with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, launched the Yoga™ Slim 7x in India, its first next-generation Copilot+ PC powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® X Elite. Entering a new AI era, Lenovo offers unprecedented personalisation in personal computing. With this launch, Lenovo expands its comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready devices, software, and optimised services for both consumers and business users.

The Yoga Slim 7x leverages generative AI and machine learning to assist in text composition, visual creation, and task management, setting new standards in AI PC innovation with fluid offline and online performance.

“This launch represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver the best AI-optimised experiences to our users. With Lenovo’s product offerings and Microsoft’s AI expertise, we ensure that our customers have access to the most advanced and reliable solutions available. This latest addition to our portfolio leverages AI power, featuring multiday battery life, faster and more secure client-based processing, and unmatched personalisation and control. These advancements unlock limitless potential for creative expression and exceptional productivity. We are proud to offer one of the broadest ranges of AI-ready devices, solutions, and optimised experiences to customers in India, making AI accessible to all,” says Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India.

Powerhouse processor

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ new Snapdragon X Elite processor, the new laptop delivers leading PC performance per watt with the fastest to date AI NPU processing up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The Lenovo AI Core works in tandem with the Snapdragon X Elite processor to intelligently determine the exact user scenario, dynamically adjusting power and efficiency depending on the task at hand. This means access to powerful AI-enabled features in a thin, portable device that is ready to go whenever and wherever creativity strikes.

Designed for Smarter ways to create

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x allows creators to spend less time editing, rendering, and processing, and more time on creating, no matter where they are. The Hexagon NPU in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x’s Snapdragon X Elite processor provides creators with onboard access to features such as text-to-image, advanced photo and video editing functionalities, text creation and editing feedback, and many more functions that free up time for new creative endeavors. Starting at just 1.28kg and as thin as 0.50-inch (12.9mm), the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is as portable as it is powerful. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is resource-efficient in its design and packaging, with no plastic in the packing material.

Unmatched Battery Efficiency & Experience

Creations made on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x are brought to life on the device’s vivid 14.5-inch 16:10 3K 90Hz 1000nits peak brightness PureSight OLED touch panel with both 100% sRGB and P3 color gamut support as well as TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light support. The FHD MIPI IR Webcam means clearer visuals on video calls and features four Voice ID microphones for clearer conversations. Audio is enhanced with lifelike clarity thanks to Lenovo Premium Suite’s superior four-speaker sound system. The User experiences include advanced camera and call quality, lossless hi-definition audio, 4K streaming, faster internet connectivity, and enhanced security.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x can handle complex tasks with speed and is extremely power efficient when processing loads dip, offering up to multi-day battery life from the 70Wh battery. Fueled by the Snapdragon® X Elite chip, Yoga slim 7x consumes around 68% less power than traditional laptops. It seamlessly collaborates with the Lenovo AI Core, Snapdragon® X Elite to optimise tasks like 3D rendering and video editing, extending battery life while ensuring silent operation. With its Rapid Charge Express technology, it can offer up to 3 hours of runtime with just a 15-minute charge.

Tailored to You: Personalize as per your requirements

Lenovo continues to offer the ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option with the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, which permits customers to tailor the features like RAM and storage as per their requirements and build up the base model setup to a dynamic machine for a phenomenal experience. The CTO option is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, and the customised device will be delivered to customers within 25 days of purchase.

Pricing, Availability & Services

Launched at a starting price of INR 1,50,990 the AI enabled Yoga Slim 7x and will be available for purchase from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading ecom websites, and other offline retail stores. The Yoga Slim 7x also offers Lenovo Premium Care service, an advanced support service that provides personalised hardware and software assistance from expert technicians with fast repairs when needed.