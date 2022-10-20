Think360.ai, India’s leading AI products and solutions company announced its entry into the open banking space with an intention of maximizing the potential of the data in the Account Aggregator ecosystem with the launch of AAmaze. AAmaze’s AI-powered platform deep-dives into the rich open data framework, to support cash flow-based lending, custom savings and money management solutions for customers (even with no prior credit history) including both MSMEs and individuals.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well as the DFS instructed Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and other larger banks to start onboarding on the AA system, which has led to 1.1 billion+ accounts going live on India’s account aggregator. Other regulators like SEBI, PFRDA have also published deadlines for their ecosystem players to onboard. According to a review undertaken by Think360.ai, with customers and institutions, more than 80% of the consumers are open to sharing their financial data like bank statements to AA, given the safe and transparent ecosystem it provides, as well as the control on personal data it offers.

Amit Das, CEO of Think360.ai said, “AAmaze is not only a modern AI-powered data enrichment and decision engine, it will soon be the backbone of all customer facing product and marketing decisions. It is a platform and environment agnostic product, which can be implemented securely and on-premise on bank infrastructure. The platform has the ability to handle a million customers a day already.”

AAmaze can assess independent or comprehensive banking relationships’ data within the AA ecosystem that follows a user consent driven approach, as well as bring the power of NLP, NER, ML, and AI to the Account Aggregator ecosystem. It is one of the first solutions on AA that offers 1000+ insight variables and proprietary scores out of the box to lenders. “We can go live for a bank in less than 7 days”, Das added.

AAmaze is expected to reduce fraud instances by two times, while handling real-time data anomalies. The deep technology leveraged by the platform aims to reduce drop off rates, which has been a constant challenge for customers to complete their onboarding journey.

Ameya Chousalkar, Product Manager of AAmaze adds, “Sachet-sized loans are, for instance, one of the starkest needs of lower income segments, and AAmaze harnesses the power of AA’s real time and robust open data to build a continuous and 360-degree engagement framework.

Think360.ai is an analytics TSP in the AA ecosystem, and a market leader in the alternate data and AI based credit scoring solutions. AAmaze brings the strength of Think360.ai’s flagship product Algo360’s NLP and ML engines to the Account Aggregator ecosystem, which has delivered over 80 million lending decision outcomes over the last 6 years, using alternative data-based AI credit scoring.