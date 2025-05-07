Thomas Cook Joins Forces with MoEngage to Transform Customer Engagement Initiatives

In a significant move to enhance customer engagement and drive growth, Thomas Cook, a leader in the travel and tourism sector, has onboarded MoEngage as its customer engagement partner.

The collaboration aims to bridge gaps in the brand’s previous engagement strategy and leverage advanced martech tools to connect more meaningfully with customers throughout the buying journey.

Before partnering with MoEngage, Thomas Cook relied on an agency that primarily focused on email communications, but lacked personalization capabilities and agility. Engagement efforts were restricted to basic customer names, limiting effective targeting based on unique buying behaviors. The brand faced challenges in segmenting its customer base effectively and needed innovative features to engage its app users, via app inboxes and contextualized home screens.

With MoEngage, Thomas Cook is transforming its customer engagement strategy to boost conversion rates and create personalized web and app experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Singh Dev, Executive Vice President of E-commerce at Thomas Cook India Limited & SOTC Travel Ltd, said, “By leveraging MoEngage’s advanced personalization and analytics, we’re able to connect with customers at every stage of their journey, significantly enhancing their travel experience and nurturing lasting brand loyalty.”

Following the implementation of MoEngage, the results have already begun to materialize. In November 2024, the brand’s marketing activities led to an exceptional number of bookings, generating approximately Rs 1 crore in revenue.

With MoEngage’s robust features such as personalized banners, intelligent content optimization, advanced segmentation, and the Next Best Action predictor, Thomas Cook is set to enhance customer experiences and drive substantial bottom-line impact.

“We are thrilled to be Thomas Cook’s preferred customer engagement partner in their journey of driving excellence in the highly competitive travel and hospitality industry. With the help of our future-ready and agile platform, Thomas Cook plans to overcome the limitations that arise from using legacy solutions, thus fostering stronger customer engagement and achieving tangible business outcomes”, said Narasimha Rao, General Manager (India & MEA) at MoEngage.