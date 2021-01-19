Three UK partners with TCS to accelerate 5G network rollout

Read Article

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has been selected by Three UK, one of the UK’s leading mobile network carriers, to help the latter configure its mobile network for its ongoing rollout of 5G services.

Three is in the process of deploying a new 5G radio access network which is already live in 175 towns and cities in the UK, across more than 1,000 sites, providing its customers with access to next generation 5G connectivity. It selected TCS as its partner to manage the configuration of a new core next generation mobile network, and ensure it integrates correctly with the 5G radio access network. This work will include configuring the core network for new site deployments, site upgrades, performance management, and 3G and 4G tuning changes.

TCS’ software will speed-up configuration checking and reduce manual errors, ensuring first time right network configuration. TCS is also providing 24×7 support across the network for configuration corrections and ad-hoc site testing. These improvements will help Three deliver faster, secure and more reliable 5G services to its customers.

“Three UK’s 5G roll-out is underpinned by our agility in bringing services to market. Our decision to partner with TCS was based on this need to deliver at pace whilst being flexible to changing demands. TCS were able to rapidly mobilise and are now embedded in our 5G delivery to support our 5G journey,” said Carlo Melis, Chief Networks Officer, Three UK.

“We look forward to expanding our work with Three as we enter this exciting new period of widespread 5G consumer availability in the UK. Providing customers with the best possible network access is at the heart of Three’s mission and we are thrilled that they have chosen TCS’ unrivalled network management and configuration solutions to help them achieve this,” said Carol Wilson, Head, Communications, Media and Information Services Business – Europe and UK, TCS. “With our deep telecommunications industry expertise and continued investments and innovation in 5G, we are the ideal partner to make this a success. Our new partnership will help Three’s network to continue to provide the standout experience their customers have come to expect.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]