TI powers scalable AI data centers with next-gen power-management solutions

Texas Instruments (TI) is helping data centers meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads with a suite of new design resources and power-management chips. The solutions, aimed at enabling scalable architectures from 12V to 48V to 800 VDC, are being showcased at the Open Compute Summit (OCP) in San Jose, California, from October 13-16.

What’s New

TI’s offerings include:

White Paper – “Power delivery trade-offs for next-wave AI computing” : In collaboration with NVIDIA, TI explores power-management devices that support 800 VDC architectures, addressing the challenges of IT racks expected to exceed 1 MW in the next few years. The paper examines high-efficiency, high-density energy conversion at a system level. Advertisement

30kW AI Server Power-Supply Reference Design : Designed for demanding AI workloads, this dual-stage PSU features a three-phase, three-level flying capacitor PFC converter paired with dual delta-delta three-phase LLC converters. It can deliver a single 800V output or separate outputs.

Dual-Phase Smart Power Stage (CSD965203B) : The highest peak power density stage on the market, delivering 100A per phase in a compact 5mm × 5mm package. It allows designers to increase phase count and power delivery on small PCBs, boosting efficiency and performance.

Dual-Phase Smart Power Module (CSDM65295) : Offers up to 180A peak output in a 9mm × 10mm × 5mm package, integrating two power stages and inductors with TLVR options for high-density, thermally efficient data center power.

Gallium-Nitride Intermediate Bus Converter (LMM104RM0): Delivering 1.6kW output in a quarter-brick form factor, this module achieves over 97.5% input-to-output efficiency and supports active current sharing across multiple modules.

Why It Matters

As AI data centers evolve from simple server rooms into sophisticated power infrastructure hubs, efficient power management across the grid, servers, and GPUs is crucial. TI’s broad portfolio and design resources enable engineers to build safer, more efficient, and scalable power infrastructures.

“With the growth of AI, scalable power infrastructure and increased power efficiency are essential,” said Chris Suchoski, sector general manager, Data Centers at TI. “Our devices empower designers to create next-generation solutions and facilitate the transition to 800 VDC architectures.”