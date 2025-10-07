Tiger Analytics signs strategic collaboration with AWS to deliver generative AI solutions

Tiger Analytics has announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative Generative AI solutions. This multi-year partnership combines Tiger Analytics’ deep expertise in AI with AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure and AI services to help businesses harness the full potential of Generative AI.

The agreement builds on Tiger Analytics’ existing portfolio of GenAI offerings, which include agent-driven platforms for business insights, information retrieval systems for pharmaceuticals, and solutions for Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, supply chain, and retail operations. Through this expanded partnership with AWS, Tiger Analytics aims to empower organizations to drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new business value.

Badrish Prakash, Global Head of Alliances at Tiger Analytics, said, “Our expanded partnership with AWS marks a significant milestone in delivering cutting-edge Generative AI solutions to our customers. By leveraging AWS’s secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and AI services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Nova, and Amazon SageMaker, we empower organizations to accelerate innovation, gain a competitive advantage, and transform their business operations. This agreement enables us to help our clients move from AI experimentation to tangible business outcomes.”

Advertisement

The collaboration underscores the combined strengths of Tiger Analytics and AWS in delivering flexible, scalable GenAI solutions tailored to industry-specific challenges. Customers across BFSI, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, and healthcare sectors will benefit from Tiger Analytics’ domain expertise alongside AWS’s comprehensive suite of AI services to tackle real-world business problems effectively.